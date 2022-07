In the early morning hours of July 4, Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at Towne Market in Gruetli-Laager. Upon arrival the deputies discovered that the front door had been pulled completely off the building. A review of the surveillance footage revealed a white Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck with TDOT markings back up to the front door. A subject wearing a mask exited the passenger side and hooked a chain to the door. Once the door was pulled from the building, two masked suspects entered but quickly left without taking anything. The Towne Market incident occurred at 3:03 a.m.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO