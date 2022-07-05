SUSGLOBAL(R) Receives Building Permit No. 21 165172 00 I3 from Planning and Economic Development Department Building Division City of Hamilton for Second Facility to Convert Organic Waste to Fertilizer
Completion of second facility on track and slated for Q4 2022 expected to generate, starting in 2023, an annual revenue run rate of US$113,000,000 (CA$145,000,000), based on 12,000 Metric Tonne of organic waste processing or 18.5% of Environmental Compliance Approval capacity in the first 12 months of processing. Increases...www.austinnews.net
Comments / 0