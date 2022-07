In the meeting of close friends and amid a backdrop of wholesome vibes on Centre Court, it was Ons Jabeur who was able to balance a clinical and creative game to put away Tatjana Maria and reach the Wimbledon final. A semi-final between two players with remarkable stories, and the humility to recognise each other’s achievements, also led to an entertaining duel of slice, spin and angles, eventually won by the world No 2 Jabeur 6-2 3-6 6-1 in an hour and 43 minutes.In doing so, Jabeur becomes the first woman from Africa and first Arab player to reach a...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO