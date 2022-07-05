GaN Systems and PowerSphyr advance partnership to deliver Comprehensive Wireless Power Solutions

For improving the dynamic quality and steady-state performance, the hybrid controller based on recurrent neural network (RNN) is designed to implement the position control of the magnetic levitation ball system in this study. This hybrid controller consists of a baseline controller, an RNN identifier, and an RNN controller. In the hybrid controller, the baseline controller based on the control law of proportional-integral-derivative is firstly employed to provide the online learning sample and maintain the system stability at the early control phase. Then, the RNN identifier is trained online to learn the accurate inverse model of the controlled object. Next, the RNN controller shared the same structures and parameters with the RNN identifier is applied to add the precise compensation control quantity in real-time. Finally, the effectiveness and advancement of the proposed hybrid control strategy are comprehensively validated by the simulation and experimental tests of tracking step, square, sinusoidal, and trapezoidal signals. The results indicate that the RNN-based hybrid controller can obtain higher precision and faster adjustment than the comparison controllers and has strong anti-interference ability and robustness.

