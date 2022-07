The honeymoon phase is supposed to be newlywed bliss, but for Travis Barker, it’s been anything but. The former Blink-182 rocker was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 29 with a case of pancreatitis, just one month after Barker said “I do” to Kourtney Kardashian at a big Italian wedding. It’s reported that the pancreatitis was triggered by a recent colonoscopy that left Barker with severe abdominal pain. Barker is reportedly being supported by his wife Kardashian during the painful time, but he’s also getting some well-wishes from his ex. Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler even shouted out Kourtney Kardashian in her statement about Travis Barker’s hospitalization.

