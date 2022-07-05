Cost of living increases cut $6k from WA families’ budgets

British consumers are currently struggling with soaring bills, more expensive goods in the supermarket and rocketing fuel prices on petrol station forecourts as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been criticised for not doing more to ease the squeeze on domestic budgets but one measure he has introduced is the Household Support Fund, enabling local councils across the country to grant money directly to families who need a helping hand.The £500 million fund was first announced on 30 September 2021 as a means of boosting the economic bounceback from the pandemic, intended, in part,...

GAS PRICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO