Cost of living increases cut $6k from WA families’ budgets

A COUPLE who were sick of paying rent have revealed how they bought an old mobile home for £4,000 and now live mortgage-free. TikTok user Kay, who posts under @kayleigh.t24, uploaded a video showing their budget home. She wrote: “We bought an old mobile home, because we were overpaying...
A former Bank of America worker who faked having terminal cancer as part of a series of scams worth a combined £1.8 million has been jailed for more than six years. Rajesh Ghedia, 42, falsely said he would be dead within 12 months, faking medical documentation and letters from a consultant to claim insurance money between October 2020 and May last year.
The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
For the last two years, the U.S. housing market has been red hot. The pandemic boosted demand for houses, and in 2021, home sales were at their highest in 15 years. The historically low interest rates also tempted potential buyers. The situation, however, might be changing now, with mortgage rates touching higher highs. Real estate company Redfin has reported big drops in demand and price cuts. Does it expect a housing market correction?
Companies are offering multiple salary increases per year to stem worker attrition, WSJ reported. Some employers are factoring inflation, which hit a 40-year high in the US in June, into pay rises. 70% of companies implemented larger salary increases this year versus 2021, according to a study.
The growth of the “subscription economy” has steadied as living costs squeeze household budgets and people return to pre-coronavirus pandemic routines, figures from a major payments provider have suggested. More than a third (36%) of people say they have cancelled at least one subscription because their disposable income...
A disabled man has spoken about having to sell his dead wife’s possessions in order to pay the bills during the rise in the cost of living over recent years. Jason Alcock, who is autistic and has ADHD and bipolar disorder, spoke to the PA news agency about his experiences.
A frugal couple with nine children who own their home in upstate New York, have zero debt and spend just $364 a month, say they're coping with the nation's record-high inflation by doing what they've always done: not spending money. The Shillito family of Burnt Hill, New York, grow fruits...
Some nights, all Jessemy Evans has to eat is the leftovers on her toddler’s plate. She has stopped buying meat, insulated her windows with plastic to save on heating and cancels activities requiring petrol-use – but despite living frugally, each day is becoming tougher as the high cost of living in New Zealand bites.
British consumers are currently struggling with soaring bills, more expensive goods in the supermarket and rocketing fuel prices on petrol station forecourts as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been criticised for not doing more to ease the squeeze on domestic budgets but one measure he has introduced is the Household Support Fund, enabling local councils across the country to grant money directly to families who need a helping hand.The £500 million fund was first announced on 30 September 2021 as a means of boosting the economic bounceback from the pandemic, intended, in part,...
The housing market has exploded over the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller Index, home prices have moved up by 20% a month year over year for most months so far in 2022. Much of the increase has been due to low mortgage rates. The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage […]
If you're shopping around for an apartment, you should be prepared to pay more than the asking price. Typically, renting an apartment is fairly straightforward. The owners lists the unit's price, and renters decide if they can afford it. If so, they go through a simple application process, sign a lease, and move in.
When you think about high costs of living, you probably think of New York and Los Angeles. But prices are rising just about everywhere these days, due to inflation continuing at a record pace in the U.S. and around the world. And a new study from Toronto-based online life insurance provider PolicyAdvisor ranking the most expensive cities across the U.S. and Canada might surprise you.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Never again. That was the sentiment held among legislators as they rallied to pass the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010. The goal was to outlaw the subprime mortgages that fueled the ’00s housing bubble—which saw U.S. home prices soar 84% between January 2000 and June 2006—and ultimately pushed the country into the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
