ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

UK: Third of drivers unaware used cars can be financed too

By James Fossdyke
motor1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey has revealed a third of drivers are still unaware that finance deals can be used for second-hand vehicles, as well as new cars. The research by used car site AA Cars found 31 percent of drivers had no idea which finance options are available to them when buying...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
motor1.com

Genesis: A new bright star in the premium car market

There are always winners and losers from a crisis. The car industry deals with a bunch of challenges and threats. In the meantime, some of the major economies of the world are expected to enter recession in the coming months. Within this context, it is interesting to see how some companies manage to grow and win from the difficult times.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Supply issues 'shackle' new car market as sales fall by a quarter

The UK new car market suffered its worst June in more than a quarter of a century last month as supply constraints continued to restrict sales. Figures released this week by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show registrations were down 24.3 percent last month. According to the...
ECONOMY
motor1.com

UK: Lorry towing two trailers and an SUV is a scary road trip

Before we launch into the curious video embedded below, let's review some towing terminology. If you're a professional lorry driver, you might refer to pulling two trailers as doubles. In the motorhome world, that's usually called triple towing, as it involves three units total. What we have here, however, is quadruple towing – a primary tow vehicle with three units hooked up. And from what we see in the video the driver isn't exactly going slow.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Used Cars#Car Finance#New Cars#Personal Loan#Uk
Motorious

Thieves Are Swiping RC Cars

It seems like these days anything that’s not nailed down is fair game as far as thieves are concerned. While cars have been a huge target in the past few years (a problem which started before the pandemic ever started, just to clarify) it seems now criminals have fixed their sites on the lucrative radio control car market. That’s right, several were swiped from the Kamloops Summer Classic event held in British Columbia over the weekend of June 24-26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Drive

How To Tell If Your 2011-2019 Hyundai or Kia Engine Might Fail

The Hyundai and Kia Theta II engine will give clues before it dies. Recently, we shared an article outlining how certain owners of popular 2011-2019 Hyundai and Kia mid-sized sedans and crossovers might be eligible for an engine replacement. This eligibility is the result of a class-action lawsuit settlement that included a lifetime warranty extension, reimbursement for past repairs and rental car costs, compensation for time lost due to repair delays, compensation for traded or sold vehicles, or compensation for vehicles that caught on fire. Although deadlines to submit claims for reimbursement and compensation have passed, the warranty should still apply, whether it’s the first owner or not. A wide range of vehicles is affected, including the Hyundai Sonata, Kia Sorento and more.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

GM V8-Swapped 1973 Volkswagen Beetle Gets Rowdy At LS Fest: Video

Holley LS Fest West is a GM-themed car meet that’s open to 1997 or later LS or LT V8 powered vehicles, although vehicles with LS swaps are also welcome at the show. Naturally, the event attracts all sorts of ridiculous LS-powered custom builds, and this 1974 Volkswagen Beetle dubbed ‘Project Grey Matter’ is a perfect example of the frankly absurd creations that show up to this custom car meet each year.
CARS
torquenews.com

Wheel Bearing Maintenance and Repair to Last the Lifetime of Your Car

Here’s some handy advice that explains everything you need to know about how you can make your wheel bearings last as long as possible with this classic wheel bearing and maintenance show and tell on what to do and what not to do when it comes to your car’s wheel bearing health.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Audi RS5, BMW M2, Bentley Continental GT, and Jeep Trackhawk drag race

Here's a drag race between four vehicles with comparable power outputs, but each of them is from a different segment. The competitors are an Audi RS5 Sportback sedan, Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed, BMW M2 Competition coupe, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. In terms of specs, the Audi RS5...
CARS
Ars Technica

The danger of license plate readers in post-Roe America

Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, America’s extensive surveillance state could soon be turned against those seeking abortions or providing abortion care. Currently, nine states have almost entirely banned abortion, and more are expected to follow suit. Many Republican lawmakers in these states...
ACLU
MotorBiscuit

Do These Farmer Car Repair Hacks Actually Work?

Car repairs can be a downright pain, especially if you have to shell out hundreds of dollars to your local mechanic. However, there are some car hacks floating around on the Internet that claim to repair your car for free. But these aren’t just any car hacks from a how-to page, these are old-school farmer hacks that were invented years ago. But do they actually work?
CARS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

DoorDash glitch allowed customers to order food without paying

A problem with DoorDash’s payment system allowed customers to order food without paying for it on Thursday night. Users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment “for a short period of time,” the company said in an email. Some posted on social media about using fake or expired cards to order food, while others lamented having missed the opportunity.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Hackers Say They Can Unlock and Start Honda Cars Remotely

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers could unlock and remotely start virtually all models of Honda cars, according to security researchers. On Thursday, a security researcher who goes by Kevin2600 published a technical report and videos on a vulnerability...
CARS
RideApart

This Honda CT125 Hunter Cub By Custom Shop PLOT Is Ready For Adventure

When Honda released the new generation CT125, the world was delighted with Team Red’s rugged new runabout. The Hunter Cub proved itself as an approachable option for those looking for a commuter-friendly two-wheeler that could go beyond the confines of paved roads. Across Japan and the rest of Asia, folks have been customizing their Cubs to suit a variety of use cases.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
CARS
RideApart

Chinese Electric Bike Maker Lvneng Introduces NCE-S E-Scooter

Lvneng is an up and coming electric two-wheeler manufacturer from China that has been making a name for itself in Europe. Unlike other Chinese companies, Lvneng focuses on premium features, high-quality, and decent performance. The result are electric two-wheelers that are by no means cheap, but serve as solid alternatives to ICE scooters.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy