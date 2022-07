Boris Johnson’s resignation after haemorrhaging support among his ministers and MPs will fire the starting gun for a contest to replace him.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.Here are some of the potential frontrunners to be the new Tory leader, in alphabetical order:– Steve BakerProminent Brexiteer and former minister Steve Baker, a senior Tory backbencher, confirmed on Thursday that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.He told Times Radio that people are asking him to do it, and...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO