Long before you walk through the exhibition areas, hop on a carnival ride, or sample your first brats, many youth and adults are preparing for a long weekend at the Kewaunee County Fair. Animal exhibitors spent their Wednesday getting their animals weighed in and in their designated pens. There was a little extra excitement when a steer escaped the fairgrounds, making its way to downtown Luxemburg. Others were able to put out the bedding for their animals and a makeshift living room for themselves. Alissa Gaedtke, Lane Kinnard, and Wyatt Christoph say they are looking forward to spending time with their friends, family, and animals at the fair.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO