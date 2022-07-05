ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

One Ubisoft team is fighting to keep its game online - against Ubisoft

By Anne-Marie Ostler
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

One Ubisoft team is fighting to keep its game online - against none other than Ubisoft itself.

Ubisoft recently announced that it plans to pull the plug on the multiplayer servers for 15 of its games on September 1. According to the company, “Closing online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources for players who are playing newer or more popular titles.”

While in most cases, this won’t affect your ability to play solo, the online elements of many games, including multiple entries in the Assassin's Creed series as well as Far Cry 3 and Ghost Recon Future Soldier, will no longer be available. Another game due to have its servers shut down is city builder Anno 2070, which launched in 2011. But, as reported by Eurogamer , its developer Ubisoft Mainz is understandably not keen on the publisher’s decision and is taking matters into its own hands.

In a website post , the developer announced plans to dedicate some of its own development resources to “work on upgrading Anno 2070’s aged online services infrastructure to a new system, so that these features can continue to be used.” The developer does stress that it can’t guarantee that it will be able to successfully replace the old services. Still, its attempt to keep the complete Anno 2070 experience intact for its fans is thoughtful nonetheless.

Ubisoft recently revealed plans to raise awareness on the impact of climate change with in-game events in Riders Republic as well as Skull and Bones , which is rumoured to be launching in November this year. We might see more about the long-awaited pirate adventure next month as Ubisoft has announced it will be at Gamescom 2022 . The event will take place in Cologne from August 24 to 28.

Want to know when a game’s going to launch? Look no further than our video game release dates for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch, and more.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates Reportedly Revealed

The multiplayer beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have seemingly been unveiled thanks to a new report. Since first seeing the latest iteration of Modern Warfare 2 a little over a month ago, many fans have been wondering when they would be able to go hands-on with the game for themselves in the form of a beta. And while it was originally thought that this test version of the game would be accessible at some point this summer, it looks like we'll instead have to wait until closer to launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of Its Worst Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have four new games between the various libraries available across consoles and PC. Unfortunately, none of the four games are all that noteworthy, and one, in fact, may be one of the worst additions to date. Of course, video game reviews are subjective, but platforms like Metacritic provide the closest thing we have to an objective opinion on video games through critical and user review aggregation. To this end, one of the aforementioned four games currently boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 57 to 59, depending on the platform, making it one of the lowest-rated games to ever be added to the subscription service. Why is it being added then? Well, it fills a very specific niche.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Take-Two slaps GTA VR modder with vague DMCA takedown notice

In context: Virtual Reality games can be fun, but there are not many AAA titles with VR modes. Half-Life Alyx comes to mind as a big-budget VR exclusive. Other developers have officially added support to existing significant titles like Resident Evil 7, Doom (2017), and Skyrim. With an endless supply of first-person games already out there, it's not surprising to see the modding community has been busy actively creating mods to give AAA titles the VR treatment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Gamescom#Ireland#Video Game#Eurogamer
NME

A prequel for ‘The Witcher’ is releasing tomorrow

CD Projekt RED has announced a Witcher prequel deckbuilding roguelike game, and it’s set to release tomorrow (July 7). The game was announced via IGN, and is titled Gwent: Rogue Mage, and will release on PC, iOS, and Android. The standard version of the game will go for around £8.50 ($9.99), while the premium edition will cost around £17 ($19.99), and includes additional in-game skins, cosmetics, as well as card packs.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Rockstar Games Focusing on GTA 6 After GTA Trilogy Mishap, Report Says

Development for Grand Theft Auto 6 might receive more resources thanks to the problems with last year's Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, according to a report Tuesday from Kotaku. Rockstar Games reportedly planned to remaster GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption, two of its bestselling and critically acclaimed titles. However, things changed sometime after the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, which included remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. Due to the GTA Trilogy performing so poorly, Rockstar has reportedly switched gears and shelved the remakes while putting its focus on GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
PC Gamer

Riot to increase price of League of Legends microtransactions worldwide

Riot has announced that it's soon going to increase the price of League of Legends' in-game currencies (opens in new tab). From August 19 the prices of RP and TFT coins will increase in "most" regions in which the game operates, and the publisher has a laundry list of reasons why: "worldwide inflation, currency fluctuations, maintaining fair prices between and within regions, consistency across our products, and other associated cost increases."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skull and Bones Release Date Announced

After much anticipation, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones will be released on November 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. Skull and Bones was officially announced in 2017, though began development years before that. Based on the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Release Date Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but the release date for God of War Ragnarok has finally been revealed. Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 God of War reboot is poised to arrive later this year on November 9, 2022, and will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. And while this launch date is the sole thing that many fans have eagerly been waiting for, some other new details associated with the game's physical release have also been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy