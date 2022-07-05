From SoCal Retreats to Italian Villas, Introducing the Sotheby’s International Realty Property of the Month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Tortoise Properties, LLC, a privately held commercial and residential company headquartered in Palm Beach County, secured a $88.530 million construction loan and will begin building its newest mixed-use residential development in downtown West Palm Beach. Lending was provided by Acore Capital for the development of two eight-story towers on 2.5 acres at 740 and 840 North Dixie Highway that will be connected by a floor-to-ceiling glass skybridge suspended over Eucalyptus Street. The Class-A luxury apartment community will feature 264 studio, one and two-bedroom residences with 3,400+ square feet of retail frontage on Dixie Highway and 371 parking spaces. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005491/en/ Tortoise Properties begins site prep for its Class-A luxury apartment community in West Palm Beach that will feature 264 studio, one and two-bedroom residences with 3,400+ square feet of retail frontage on Dixie Highway and 371 parking spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO