Seattle, WA

From SoCal Retreats to Italian Villas, Introducing the Sotheby’s International Realty Property of the Month

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real estate market has never been hotter, and any home buyer or seller knows that the key to finding the perfect property in such a market is working with the very best agents. Since 1976, Sotheby’s International Realty has been dedicated to innovating the luxury real estate industry, serving those...

Tortoise Properties Secures $88+ Million Construction Loan for its Newest Residential/Retail Development in West Palm Beach; Begins Site Prep on CLASS A+ Luxury Apartment Towers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Tortoise Properties, LLC, a privately held commercial and residential company headquartered in Palm Beach County, secured a $88.530 million construction loan and will begin building its newest mixed-use residential development in downtown West Palm Beach. Lending was provided by Acore Capital for the development of two eight-story towers on 2.5 acres at 740 and 840 North Dixie Highway that will be connected by a floor-to-ceiling glass skybridge suspended over Eucalyptus Street. The Class-A luxury apartment community will feature 264 studio, one and two-bedroom residences with 3,400+ square feet of retail frontage on Dixie Highway and 371 parking spaces. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005491/en/ Tortoise Properties begins site prep for its Class-A luxury apartment community in West Palm Beach that will feature 264 studio, one and two-bedroom residences with 3,400+ square feet of retail frontage on Dixie Highway and 371 parking spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
19th-Century Summer Estate on Martha’s Vineyard Heads to Auction

The residence presides over nearly an acre. An iconic summer estate on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts that’s been in the same family since 1948 and is listed for $11.6 million is headed for the auction block this week. The shingle-style house, which was built in 1891 on nearly...
What Does "Luxury Design" Mean Today? 3 Top Designers Weigh In

What Does "Luxury Design" Mean Today? 3 Top Designers Weigh In. What is luxury? For some, it simply means dollar signs. While it's true that luxury often comes with a price tag, the concept is far more nuanced and heavily rooted in personal value, not just monetary. In terms of...
12 Best Airbnb Luxe Homes Around the World

Dreaming of a one-of-a-kind vacation in one of the world’s most extraordinary homes? Find the best of the best on Airbnb Luxe, the highest distinction that an Airbnb property can earn (less than 5% of listings get it!). These properties must go through an extremely thorough vetting process and pass a rigorous 300-point inspection. The result is an elite lineup of luxury rentals with five-star everything—and the added bonus of complete privacy.
3 Of The Best New Hotels To Visit In 2022

Every year the Condé Nast Traveler Hot List celebrates the best hotel openings from around the world, highlighting new properties you’d gladly build an entire trip around. In this third and final collection of 2022 we visit Piaule Catskill in Upstate New York, Thompson Austin in Texas, and the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley, California.
CATSKILL, NY

