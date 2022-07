A woman crashed her SUV outside a Brooklyn hospital on Friday, injuring herself and others after picking up the vehicle from the valet, witnesses said. Onlookers said the driver had just picked up her SUV in the parking lot of Wyckoff Heights Medical Center when she lost control, careened onto a sidewalk and plowed into another SUV. ”She lost control of the car, and hit the car that was ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO