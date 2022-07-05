ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Marilyn June Williams

By Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn June Williams, 84, of Zanesville, died at 2:35 P.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 13, 1937, in New Concord, a daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Violet Agnes (Hennen) Best. She started working for Dr....

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Anthony “AJ” Jones Jr.

Anthony “AJ” Frank Jones Jr., 28, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born February 20, 1994 in Cincinnati. He was employed as a processor at Ballas Egg. Anthony served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy for four years. He loved sports and enjoyed playing video games.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Charles A. Tyo

Charles A. Tyo, 64, of Zanesville, died on Monday, July 4, 2022 at his home. He was born March 3, 1958, a son of the late Floyd F. and Beatrice Robinson Tyo Sr. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and loved his cats. He is survived by...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Martha Anne Silver

Martha Anne Silver, 75 of Zanesville died at 12:12 AM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare following a short battle with cancer. She was born on Sunday, July 21, 1946 in Zanesville OH the daughter of James (Jim) Paxton and Martha (Babe) E Paxton Haffler. Martha graduated high...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Barbara A. Miller

Barbara A. Miller, 79, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Cedar Hill Care Center, after a sudden illness. She was born, April 6, 1943 in York Township (Rose Farm) to the late Madeline (Barrisford ) Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Sr . Barbara spent her life working as a nurse’s aide at Ketcham’s Nursing Home for 15 years and as a laborer at TRW in Crooksville. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, spending time admiring her pond and the surroundings of nature as well as loving her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kippy (Nancy) Miller of Mansfield, Perry (Ronda) Miller of Florida, Chris (Lisa) Miler of Crooksville and Kimberly Heger of Crooksville, numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bruce Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to soon be announced with burial to follow in Zion Cemetery, Portersville. You may sign the online register book, share a memory, or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Thomas Keith Cramer, Jr.

Thomas Keith Cramer, Jr., 52, of Nashport, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Thomas was born September 13, 1969 to Thomas K. Cramer, Sr. and the late Dixie (Stewart). In addition to his mother, Dixie, Thomas is also preceded in death by his beloved pet dog, Tootles.
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

2022 Lace Up for Kids

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Each year Wendy’s partners up with Eastside Community Ministry and WHIZ Media Group for the Lace Up for Kids program that supplies local youth with shoes just in time for the upcoming school year. Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director Jamie Trout and Zanesville Wendy’s District...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Family Dependency Court Graduates Member from Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Emotions were strong at Muskingum County Juvenile Courts as the Family Dependency Court graduated one of its members. Family Dependency Court, a program introduced to the county by Judge Eric Martin, is a program that works with struggling addicts in the Muskingum county region – helping them complete the requirements needed to reunite with their children and families.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

The Carr Center Hosts Annual ‘Be the Ball’ Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center is tee-ing up for its annual ‘Be the Ball’ Golf Fundraiser Friday. Community members can sign up to play in a four-person scramble to benefit the Adult Day Programs at the Carr Center. While the Carr Center provides youth and community...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Neighborhood Revitalization on Luck Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It seems like many structurally sound older homes get torn down once they become abandoned and a local group is looking at other more affordable alternatives. The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation Executive Director Andy Roberts explained how rehabbing homes can be a much more time...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Father, son found dead inside home

An investigation is ongoing after a father and son were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in Liberty Township Wednesday. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a possible homicide on Creighton Drive in Powell. The office reported that when deputies and detectives arrived to the Wedgewood Park home in Liberty Township, they made the discovery of two deceased males: Jon Stevenson, 57, and his son, Adam Stevenson, 14.
POWELL, OH
WHIZ

Wilson to Serve as President of Ohio State Bar Assoc.

Judge Dean Wilson began his term as 2022-23 President of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). A resident of Roseville and judge of the Perry County Municipal Court, Wilson served as an officer of the OSBA in the post of President-Elect for the 2021-22 bar year. “It is a tremendous...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Seals Sentenced to 4 and a half years in Prison

A 36-year-old man from Fairfield County was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison out of a. possible maximum sentence of five years after a jury found him guilty. In May, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Daniel Seals on one third-degree felony count of gross. sexual imposition with a victim under...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Man Charged with 5th OVI

A Zanesville man is facing charges for his fifth OVI. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Sunday, July 3, 47-year-old Jason Evans was operating a vehicle westbound on US 22 in Muskingum County when he was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop authorities said Evans was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, teen found dead in central Ohio; no threat to community

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a teenage boy, who investigators believe to be father and son, are dead in the Wedgewood Park neighborhood in Powell, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The two were found in a home on the 9200 block of Creighton Drive Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., both apparently […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot walking home from Wendy’s in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon while walking home from a Wendy’s restaurant in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
WDTN

Police arrest seven in Ohio thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]

