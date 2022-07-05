ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

These Are the 10 Best Colleges for Business Majors

By Kaitlin Mulhere, Kristen Bahler
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzPbo_0gVIBRpO00
Shutterstock

Ad

A better student loan experience. Get started today.

Business is the most common undergraduate degree in the country, with roughly 375,000 students earning a bachelor’s degree in the field each year.

The popularity of a business degree has held for several years now, owing to flexible career paths and higher-than-average salaries.

In fact, a new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce finds that while the precise payoff varies, the majority of business programs lead to median earnings that are roughly 10 times what graduates owe in student debt payments. Put simply: studying business is a pretty safe return-on-investment bet.

Plus, a business degree, which includes majors in accounting, entrepreneurship, finance, marketing and management, can position students to work in almost any industry that catches their interest.

To help budding business leaders sort through potential schools, we’ve narrowed down our latest college rankings — which focus on affordability and outcomes — to highlight the campuses in our list with strong business offerings. (We included colleges on our main ranking, plus the schools on our selective colleges ranking.) Next, we scored colleges based on the median salaries of recent alumni with business degrees. We also scored colleges on the number and share of recent graduates earning bachelor’s degrees in business as a proxy for the resources and opportunities available to business students on that campus.

Read on to see the top 10, then check out the full ranking of the 50 best colleges for studying business here.

With a student loan, you could be one step closer to pursuing your degree

The right student loan can help you cover your tuition costs. To find out more, click on your state today.

1. Babson College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRdda_0gVIBRpO00
Courtesy of Babson College
  • Location: Wellesley, Massachusetts
  • Estimated price with average grant: $33,300
  • Graduation rate: 91%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $66,350

Business is in Babson’s D.N.A. From the start, the college has focused on business education, and today the college offers a single undergraduate degree: a B.S. in business. Students get hands-on experience from the get-go, launching a startup business as part of a freshmen team. The list of ventures started by alums spans a range of sizes and industries, including home security company Ring, craft brewing company Peak, and the fitness brand Zumba.

2. Bentley University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxIVt_0gVIBRpO00
Courtesy of Bentley University
  • Location: Waltham, Massachusetts
  • Estimated price with average grant: $45,200
  • Graduation rate: 89%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $65,100

Bentley specializes in business education, with more than 9 in 10 undergraduates earning a degree in a business field. Undergraduates can take advantage of the school’s trading room to learn about portfolio construction, corporate finance and risk management. That real-world training pays off: 98% of recent graduates were employed or attending graduate school six months after graduation, according to the school’s career center.

3. CUNY Bernard M Baruch College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COGwc_0gVIBRpO00
Mathieu Asselin
  • Location: New York City
  • Estimated price with average grant: $4,100
  • Graduation rate: 66%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $46,000

Business is the most popular academic area at Baruch College, with three-quarters of its 15,000 undergraduates studying at the Zicklin School of Business. For New Yorkers, Baruch is an outstanding bargain. And for prospective business students, the school’s location is a big draw: students attend classes in Manhattan, within easy reach of Wall Street and the headquarters of several Fortune 500 companies.

4. University of Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbNd7_0gVIBRpO00
Courtesy of The University of Pennsylvania
  • Location: Philadelphia
  • Estimated price with average grant: $25,500
  • Graduation rate: 95%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $95,950

With its Wharton School — a name that’s synonymous with top business education — UPenn draws some of the country’s top business thinkers to its faculty, including well-known academics such as management professor Adam Grant, marketing professor Americus Reed II and economist Olivia Mitchell. Graduates boast impressive earnings, particularly finance majors, who have average salaries well above six figures within three years of graduation.

5. Georgetown University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RMG2_0gVIBRpO00
Courtesy of Georgetown University
  • Location: Washington, D.C.
  • Estimated price with average grant: $32,400
  • Graduation rate: 94%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $80,750

In addition to old-fashioned coursework, business students at Georgetown University get the chance to participate in international business strategy competitions, undergraduate research and consulting projects for companies and non-profit organizations. The business school also offers one-on-one career coaching, plus programs like “career treks,” where undergraduates travel to network with alumni and Fridays in the Field, where students visit companies throughout the Washington, D.C. area.

Ad

A student loan with College Ave Student Loans is an investment in yourself

Applying for a student loan doesn’t have to be a hassle. With just a few clicks, you can get started right away. Don’t wait!

6. Bryant University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3f9J_0gVIBRpO00
Courtesy of Bryant University
  • Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island
  • Estimated price with average grant: $42,200
  • Graduation rate: 80%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $56,500

Bryant focuses on giving its many business students a cross-disciplinary advantage: All business students combine their major with a liberal arts minor, and 40% choose to complete more than one concentration outside of business. One of the many hands-on learning experiences is the $2.1 million, student-run Archway Investment Fund. There’s also the university’s popular Global Supply Chain Management Practicum, through which students have worked through real-life business scenarios from major corporations, including Hasbro and CVS.

7. University of Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImNlF_0gVIBRpO00
Courtesy of The University of Notre Dame
  • Location: Notre Dame, Indiana
  • Estimated price with average grant: $31,700
  • Graduation rate: 97%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $73,100

Classes at Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business are purposefully small, to give students access to personalized attention on both their coursework and their career planning. Students can choose from one of five business majors, and outside of the classroom, they can double down on their education by joining one of many business-focused student organizations, including the Entrepreneurship Society of Notre Dame, the League of Black Business Students or the Finance Club.

8. University of Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbzBD_0gVIBRpO00
Courtesy of The University of Michigan
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Estimated price with average grant: $18,800
  • Graduation rate: 92%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $78,980

Money’s No. 1 college in 2022, the University of Michigan excels in many areas, and its Ross School of Business is no exception. Among the school’s many “action-based” learning opportunities is the annual Michigan Business Challenge, a competition where students can win prize money by pitching a business plan to a panel of judges. Last year, the school reported that more than nine in 10 business graduates had a job offer within six months, and recent alumni have gone on to work at the likes of Goldman Sachs, Google and TikTok.

9. Indiana University-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0FYn_0gVIBRpO00
Courtesy of the Indiana University
  • Location: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Estimated price with average grant: $13,900
  • Graduation rate: 78%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $69,150

The Kelley School of Business is one of the biggest schools at this large state university, offering students 20 business-related majors. Regardless of what you major in, a global perspective is encouraged, with six in 10 Kelley students participating in a study abroad program. (They can choose from 59 programs in 29 countries.) Some 700 companies recruit at the school each year, and job placement rates for Hoosiers with a business degree are high.

10. University of Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDmbY_0gVIBRpO00
University of Georgia Marketing and Communications
  • Location: Athens, Georgia
  • Estimated price with average grant: $17,500
  • Graduation rate: 84%
  • Median earnings for recent business graduates: $57,550

Founded over 100 years ago as the South’s first business school, Terry College at the University of Georgia remains a leader in undergraduate business education. In addition to 10 business-related majors, the college offers a wide array of certificate programs that give students the opportunity to build a custom education. While UGA is a big school — there are more than 2,000 students who graduate with business degrees each year — a student-to-student mentoring program connects upperclassmen with new undergraduates so they don’t get lost in the shuffle.

Sources: U.S. Department of Education, Money/Witlytic calculations and Peterson’s. Salary figures are averaged from business-related, program-level earnings of alumni within three years of graduating, as reported in the federal College Scorecard. Read our full rankings methodology here.

Ad

You can apply for a student loan in minutes

Take a step toward your higher education goals today. Just click below to find out more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Money

The Best College in Every State

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Most students attend a college that’s relatively close to home, making location — alongside affordability and academic offerings — one of the most important factors in where students end up enrolling. So while it’s interesting to read about the...
COLLEGES
Money

Social Security Recipients Could Get a Massive 11% Raise Next Year

Surging inflation could lead to the biggest boost to monthly Social Security benefits since 1981. The 2023 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, would be 10.8% if inflation continues at its current pace, according to a new prediction from the non-profit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). Each year...
BUSINESS
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past four weeks, though they increased almost 6% in the past 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 106,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 224 per 100,000 people. […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
Local
Michigan Business
City
Washington Township, MI
New York City, NY
Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Business
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Philadelphia, NY
The US Sun

Six states sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of Americans – are you eligible for stimulus funds

SIX US states are sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of residents - here's your chance to see if you qualify for the one-time funds. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, which has seen food and gas prices soar to unprecedented numbers, several states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates.
OHIO STATE
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Huge rent price spikes may be coming to an end

Rent prices have soared over the last year, but the spike may be losing its edge. Driving the news: The median rent price in June for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,708, up 8.9% from a year earlier, but at its lowest level since February, according to rentals site Zumper. June's...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley College#Baruch College#York College#Babson College
CBS Denver

The new frontier in knee replacement has arrived in Colorado

Knee replacement surgery happens about 800,000 times a year in the United States. "Multiple studies have shown that about 80% of people are very happy with their knee replacement," said Dr. Brian Larkin, an orthopedic surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. That leaves 20% of patients who are not happy with their new knee, and Dr. Larkin hopes that the new Persona IQ Smart Knee will give them the tools to help those people. "The goal is that if we can get a lot of data, hopefully, that will allow some people to improve or we...
COLORADO STATE
Money

The Best Hospitals In America Right Now

There’s a good chance that at some point in your lifetime, either you or a loved one will require hospital care. Whether for the birth of a new child, a preventative test or a more serious health issue, your hospital stay is one of the most important investments you will ever make.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Education
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
AOL Corp

40 U.S. cities that could be poised for a housing crisis

The median home sales price in 2021 jumped 16.9% over the 2020 price to 346,900 - the highest increase since 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors. But with mortgage interest rates climbing, the organization's chief economist anticipates home sales will slow in 2022. Find Out:. But the slowdown...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Poorest Town in Every State

Rising income inequality in the United States has been a central economic major for years, as more income is captured by the top 20% wealthiest households every year. According to a Pew Research report from 2020, the income the top quintile has brought in has risen from 43% in 1968 to 52% in 2018. This […]
POLITICS
Money

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
BUSINESS
Money

Money

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy