An armed man has reportedly entered a hospital in Warrensburg, Missouri, prompting a response from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.According to law enforcement, no shots and no injuries have been reported.The first two floors of the hospital were cleared while officers continued to search.Police eventually arrested an individual, who is now being held at the Johnson County Jail. No other details about the suspect or the context of their arrest have been made available. According to Fox 4, multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene and assisted in an evacuation of the hospital. The incident prompted city leaders to shut...

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 40 MINUTES AGO