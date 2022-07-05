ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Update: Poison’s Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Another Show Cut Short

By Music News
wrjn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBret Michaels of Poison was hospitalized in Nashville on Thursday night (June 30), and the show was canceled. He was admitted to the hospital just before show time, so the rest of the band went onstage and...

wrjn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Michaels
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Only Weeks After He ‘Died,’ Days of Our Lives Sends Lucas Adams’ Tripp Packing

A death is about to rock Salem to its core and there will be a few exits along the way as things heat up this summer, including Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams, as first reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, who has wrapped up filming at the NBC soap. Viewers will watch as Tripp says goodbye to his family and heads off to live in Seattle with his half siblings, Stephanie and Joey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Tl
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Blended Family Album Ahead of Split: Movie Premieres, Music Videos and More

Full house! Kelly Clarkson loved sharing her family of six’s sweetest moments on social media ahead of her and husband Brandon Blackstock's June 2020 split. The Voice judge and the talent manager tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2013 after two years of dating. Blackstock already shared two children, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife, Melissa […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WebMD

Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Hospitalized With Pancreatitis

July 1, 2022 – Travis Barker, drummer for rock band blink-182, was hospitalized this week in Los Angeles with pancreatitis. Barker, 46, husband of celebrity influencer Kourtney Kardashian, recently had a colonoscopy to check for colon cancer. Experts have weighed in on how likely the link is between his colonoscopy and pancreatitis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Garth Brooks to be honored at Nashville Songwriter Awards

June 29 (UPI) -- Country music singer Garth Brooks will be honored at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) said in a press release Tuesday that Brooks, 60, will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th annual awards show in September. The...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy