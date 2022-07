Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Meadow Creek area last Saturday night after receiving a report of a female that may be injured in that area. Dispatch received the call around 9:20 p.m. and advised deputies the female may have been beat up by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Deputies located two vehicles traveling on the Meadow Creek Road east of Ririe Reservoir and contacted the female victim in one vehicle and shortly after Gould driving the other. ...

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO