CHICAGO - In a new study that reveals how much money is "required" for happy living in Illinois, the state ranks lower than most would probably expect in terms of income. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $99,015 to be happy in Illinois, but that comes with a caveat of a higher than average unemployment rate. However, income to reach the threshold of "emotional well-being" comes in at a much lower price than other states.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO