Today’s Homeowner Radio Show | July 2, 2022

Tucked away on a tree-lined street in the Glenwood neighborhood, sits a traditional home with clean lines and abundant natural light. This picturesque two-bedroom, one-bathroom home embodies the perfect blend of modern and traditional style. Stroll down the meandering walkway and up to the stone entry that invites you into this charming home. Open the door and you are bathed in light thanks to the many beautiful original windows including a large bay window with a view of the outdoor foliage. The fine craftsmanship of the 1930s can be seen in the shining hardwood floors and the classic brick fireplace with mantle. A sizable dining room sits adjacent to the living room and would function equally well as a family room. A door provides direct access outside, making the flow for entertaining ideal. The kitchen is grounded by stunning wide plank wood floors and offers plenty of storage. The breakfast area in the kitchen is the perfect spot for your morning coffee or to get a little work done at your kitchen desk. Travel down the hall past the built-in wall niche to the 2 well-sized bedrooms in this 1,269 SF home. Original tiles adorn the large, cheery bathroom with a separate tub and shower. You will want to take advantage of our beautiful year-round weather when you step into this huge backyard. Invite the whole gang for a BBQ, start that vegetable garden or let kids have a field day, every day. The 6,490 SF lot offers endless possibilities. Newly painted inside and out, a 2- car detached garage, and walking distance to Kenneth Village, what's not to love about this home.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO