Los Angeles, CA

Today’s Homeowner Radio Show | July 2, 2022

todayshomeowner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Hour 1 of the Today’s Homeowner Radio Podcast, Today’s Homeowner TV heads to L.A.! Plus, an exciting announcement about our new podcast. Also, drainage options for container pots and how to attach wood railing to brick. Listen to Hour 2 to learn how to paint dark...

todayshomeowner.com

NBC Los Angeles

Swastika Carved on Door of Lincoln Heights Restaurant

A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
theroundupnews.com

BRIEF: Bodies identified in Winnetka crash

The LA County Coroner’s Office identified the three bodies that were killed in the car crash in Winnetka on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the intersection of Vanowen St. near Corbin Ave. According to NBC 4, Celestino Fuentes, Isaiah Sanchez and Steve Orellana Jr. passed away on the...
WINNETKA, IL
kcrw.com

There’s 99% chance of COVID being aboard a plane, says doctor

LA is experiencing another COVID surge. On an airplane of 50 passengers or in a restaurant of 20-30 diners, there’s a 90-99% chance that someone there has COVID, says Dr. Bob Wachter. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has certified the results of the state primary election. Karen Bass is...
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Here is Where You Should be Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day in LA

Today, July 6th, is national Fried Chicken Day! So it's only fitting that you have fried chicken for breakfast, lunch and dinner, right?. There are a lot of fried Chicken joints in Los Angeles that are offering specials all day long. According to KTLA, restaurants like Lucky Bird, Main Chick Hot Chicken and Moto Ramen all have deals today for you chicken lovers. Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles is also a staple in the LA area, and would be a great place to celebrate this glorious day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Body found in lake at SoFi Stadium

A man’s body was pulled from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6:20 a.m., after receiving a report from security personnel who noticed the man on video hopping a fence on the West Century Boulevard side of the stadium and moving toward the lake, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
point2homes.com

1237 Graynold Ave, Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA, 91202

Tucked away on a tree-lined street in the Glenwood neighborhood, sits a traditional home with clean lines and abundant natural light. This picturesque two-bedroom, one-bathroom home embodies the perfect blend of modern and traditional style. Stroll down the meandering walkway and up to the stone entry that invites you into this charming home. Open the door and you are bathed in light thanks to the many beautiful original windows including a large bay window with a view of the outdoor foliage. The fine craftsmanship of the 1930s can be seen in the shining hardwood floors and the classic brick fireplace with mantle. A sizable dining room sits adjacent to the living room and would function equally well as a family room. A door provides direct access outside, making the flow for entertaining ideal. The kitchen is grounded by stunning wide plank wood floors and offers plenty of storage. The breakfast area in the kitchen is the perfect spot for your morning coffee or to get a little work done at your kitchen desk. Travel down the hall past the built-in wall niche to the 2 well-sized bedrooms in this 1,269 SF home. Original tiles adorn the large, cheery bathroom with a separate tub and shower. You will want to take advantage of our beautiful year-round weather when you step into this huge backyard. Invite the whole gang for a BBQ, start that vegetable garden or let kids have a field day, every day. The 6,490 SF lot offers endless possibilities. Newly painted inside and out, a 2- car detached garage, and walking distance to Kenneth Village, what's not to love about this home.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops: California Man Dies After Letting Off Fourth of July Firework in His Hand

A man from a Los Angeles suburb has succumbed to severe torso injuries after lighting an illegal firework in a front lawn on the Fourth of July, city officials said in a Tuesday news release. Police in Montebello got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a 42-year-old man injured from setting off what they said was a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” in his hands. He later died in a hospital. “This tragic accident and death was avoidable and serves as an unfortunate and grim reminder of the danger posed by illegal and high power fireworks,” the city said in its release. In a separate but similar incident the same day, another man from a Los Angeles suburb suffered burns and lacerations on his arms and face after a firework exploded in his face, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where is expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Uptown Whittier compromises on new plan for outdoor dining

More change coming to Uptown Whittier as the city strikes a compromise for the contentious outdoor patios."You'll see sometimes during the week there's not a whole lot of people, so I understand the car situation," said Whittier resident Erika Martinez said. While the outdoor dining options served as lifelines for restaurants during the pandemic, the closed-off streets limited traffic to stores in the area — a major concern for the owner of Greenleaf Botanicals who calls the area a ghost town. "It really affected us because there's no one there," said Moses Beltran, who has owned his business for three years. "We...
WHITTIER, CA
Canyon News

Santa Monica Extends Local Emergency To December 31, 2022

SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s Forty-Third Emergency Supplement signed on June 29, extends the City’s remaining local emergency orders through December 31, 2022, or the termination of the County Health Officer Order, whichever transpires first, provided that the Santa Monica City Council ratifies the need for continuing the local emergency due to COVID-19 every 60 days.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Slauson and Western avenues where they found a woman who had been shot as she walked along Slauson.
LOS ANGELES, CA

