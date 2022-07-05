ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things: Winona Ryder and David Harbour improvised their big season four moment

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Winona Ryder and David Harbour improvised a key emotional moment between their characters on Stranger Things.

The hit Netflix sci-fi series concluded season four last week (1 July), with two extended episodes.

Spoilers follow for Stranger Things season four, volume two...

A Twitter account run by the show’s writers confirmed that the actors, who play Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper respectively, only decided on the day of filming that their characters should kiss for a second time this season.

The first kiss, however was scripted. After almost four full seasons of romantic longing – plus a protracted scene of flirting when Joyce rescues Jim from a Russian prison – the characters finally shared their first kiss as a couple.

But the second kiss, which happens just after Jim assures Joyce they will survive the ordeal and make it back to their kids, was agreed upon by the actors.

The emotional scene is one of several big moments from the lastest Stranger Things episodes that have been revealed to be improvised on set. You can read our full review of the “lavish yet intimate” season here.

Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Hellfire Club leader and reluctant hero Eddie Munson in season four, ad-libbed his encouragement when Robin (Maya Hawke) doubts Steve’s (Joe Keery’s) ability to take command of a hot-wired camper van.

On Twitter, the Stranger Things writers confirmed that Eddie’s reply – “Harrington’s got it... Don’t ya big boy?” – was Quinn’s invention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQgi6_0gVHxW1k00
Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

The writers room account also confirmed two other affecting moments from volume two were improvised.

Quinn added the emotional declaration “I love you, man” to the script as Eddie laid in the arms of his friend Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) during his character’s final moments.

And when Max (Sadie Sink) appears to be dying, a distressed Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) calls out to his scene-stealing little sister: “Erica, help.”

McLaughlin added the stirring cry for help himself.

Stranger Things is available to stream now on Netflix.

ComicBook

Stranger Things: David Harbour Reveals Conan the Barbarian Prop Was Used in Season Four

The fourth season of Stranger Things took place in 1986, and much like the previous seasons, it featured a lot of nods to some of the best movies, television, and music of the '80s. There were many obvious references in the new episodes, and some that you may have missed if you weren't searching. This week, David Harbour (Jim Hopper) took to Instagram to reveal the show used a prop from the 1982 and 1984 films starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer.
TV SERIES
Louder

Metallica slapped down a gatekeeping fan over a snarky comment about their music being in Stranger Things

Metallica have hit back at a fan on their TikTok account for trying to gatekeep their music after its use in Stranger Things. The band's hallmark 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets was played in the season four grand finale of the the global sci-fi/horror hit series. In a pivotal scene, the show's loveable metalhead and Dungeons and Dragons Hellfire club leader Eddie Munson shreds the song on guitar to save his friends from the creatures of the Upside Down.
MUSIC
The Independent

Stranger Things: David Harbour says he’ll never lose weight for a role again after season 4

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has shared the one thing season four taught him never to do again.Ther actor plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, and his storyline in the latest season saw his character imprisoned in a Soviet labour camp. For the scenes, he ”lost 80 pounds” (five stone) in eight months by fasting intermittently and doing Pilates.“I was about 270 [then], and when we shot season four, I was around 190,” Harbour told GQ. However, he added: “I don’t think I’ll ever do that again”.Harbour said that he “gained it all back” to play Santa...
WEIGHT LOSS
Distractify

Did Jason Carver Die in Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4? He Has It Coming

We did it, nerds. We successfully held out until the release of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2. The Duffer Brothers — as genius as they may be — truly punished us when they made us wait three solid years for Season 4. With seven episodes, Vol. 1 of the nostalgic sci-fi series premiered on May 27, 2022. Vol. 2 consists of two feature film-length episodes and premiered on July 1, 2022.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'

Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things. The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Planned to Kill Another Character: ‘Most Radical Departure’ From Original Ending

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. “Stranger Things 4” came to an end with the deaths of several characters, from Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner to Joseph Quinn’s beloved Hellfire Club leader Eddie. Sadie Sink’s Max remains a question mark, as she died at the hands of Vecna but is now in a coma after Eleven brought her somewhat back to life. But that’s not all the death the Duffer Brothers originally had planned for their “Stranger Things 4” ending. “In terms of...
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Duffer Brothers Share When 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Might Release

Following the successful premiere of the show’s fourth season, Stranger Things fans are dying to find out when the next installment is arriving on Netflix. Shortly after the latest release, the Duffer Brothers shared updates on the timeline for Season 5, which will be the final season of the popular series.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: How Could Eddie Return? Joseph Quinn Has a Plausible Idea

So far, the Duffer Brothers have killed off a lovable character every season. From the start of Stranger Things 4, fans worried the Hellfire Club leader and Hawkins “freak” Eddie Munson would be next. Multiple theories based on trailers and Eddie’s tattoos were proven true. Eddie met his death after fighting Demobats. But Joseph Quinn has an idea of how Eddie could return for Stranger Things Season 5.
TV SERIES
Variety

Millie Bobby Brown Cried Seeing Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: ‘She Wouldn’t Look at Me’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of the scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ind., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry. In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” Brown wasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Winona Ryder Checks ‘Stranger Things’ Scripts to Keep Them on Eighties Point

Click here to read the full article. Winona Ryder’s acting chops are not the only contribution she makes to Stranger Things. The Eighties icon also makes sure the scripts stay true to the era. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ryder’s costar David Harbour said she gives feedback to creators Matt and Ross Duffer on the scripts to keep the 1980s accuracy in check, and the Duffer Brothers have modified the scripts after she fact-checks them. “She’d tell them, ‘This song actually came out in ’85, and you have it in ’83,’”  Harbour said. “She knew all of these minute, tiny details...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Winona Ryder Is Still Processing

When Winona Ryder was a kid, she daydreamed about movies—not starring in them, but watching and filming them. Her parents, who are both writers and editors, moved to a commune on the Northern California coast when she was seven, and though there were no TVs, her mother would put up a sheet up on the side of a barn to show old movies. “I was in heaven,” Ryder says. After her family moved a few years later to Petaluma, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, she would try to view the world through the camera’s lens. “There’s this bridge there. It looks so small now,”Ryder says. “But I used to put the strap of my book bag across my forehead. I’d sort of walk and force myself to see things in black and white, like a movie.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Heroes star Hayden Panettiere says she was given drugs ahead of red carpet appearances aged 15

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about being given “happy pills” when she was 15, before red carpet interviews.The actor, now 32, became a child star at 11 years old with roles in soap operas and the 2000 sports film Remember the Titans. In a new interview with People about her history of addiction to opioids and alcohol, she said she was 15 when she was first offered drugs by someone on her team. “They were to make me peppy during interviews,” Panettiere said. “I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

