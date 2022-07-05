ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She got lucky in 2012 – Claressa Shields aiming to settle Savannah Marshall feud

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
 3 days ago

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall both vowed to settle a 10-year feud on the “biggest night in women’s boxing history”.

American Shields and Hartlepool’s Marshall will square off for undisputed middleweight world champion status at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday, September 10.

Shields boasts the WBC , IBF, WBA and Ring magazine titles, with Marshall holding the WBO belt.

Both fighters are unbeaten in 12 professional fights, but Marshall defeated Shields in amateur action at the London 2012 Olympics.

That 2012 bout still plays on both fighters’ minds, and at London’s opulent Banking Hall in the heart of the city, the duo admitted their desire to settle a decade-long feud.

“This has to be the biggest story in women’s boxing; this will be the biggest night in women’s boxing history,” said promoter Ben Shalom.

“It’s an all-women card for the first time ever, and it’s not on box office. It’s taken so much to get this fight on, I would like to thank the promoters on both sides.

“It’s been going on 10 years, since the 2012 Olympics. Now we’re here 10 years later, at the 02.”

Shields lifted the lid on her festering frustrations from that loss to Marshall in London, vowing to avenge the loss in the very same city.

“She got lucky in 2012 but she won’t get lucky in 2022,” said Shields.

“I was 17, also London was hosting the Olympics, and they also favoured her. I’d never scored eight points in any fight, I just scored 30 points the day before.

“I was 17, she couldn’t shake me, she didn’t drop me. But all of a sudden she’s a knockout puncher. I don’t hate anyone. But I really do have a huge dislike for her.

“They’re saying she’s a big knockout puncher, she’s the only blemish on my record and that she has the recipe to beat me. My job is to show the world that she doesn’t.

“I don’t reign supreme in three different weight classes for no reason.”

She got lucky in 2012 but she won't get lucky in 2022

Claressa Shields on Savannah Marshall

British world champion Marshall remained calm and unfazed as the two boxers indulged in verbal sparring, pledging to dismantle Shields’ reputation.

Shields’ nickname is the GWOAT – the greatest woman of all time – and Marshall offered relative disdain for that moniker.

“This has been a long, long time coming but we’re here now,” said Marshall.

“Come September 10 I will be the new undisputed champion of the world. I’m a fan of Claressa Shields, what she’s done for the sport is amazing, she’s a pioneer.

“But the reality is, she doesn’t beat me, she didn’t before and she won’t again. That defeat to me, it kills her, look, it absolutely burns inside.

“I’m not just going to beat you, I’m going to outbox you. I’m going to put an end to all this GWOAT rubbish.”

