Your pictures on the theme of home cooking

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to The Morning Show camera assistant Erik Gunnar Mortensen after he 'suddenly' died following a motorcycle crash. The actress, 53, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to pay her respects to her late colleague, who she described as 'skilled and dedicated to his job'.
A sailor was in for a surprise after he spotted what appears to be an enormous shark circling off west Wales. Alex Brace, from Pembrokeshire, was out for a routine dinghy trip off Tenby when he and his friend noticed a big creature with two fins poking out of the water.
A kitten which was rescued from the central reservation of a motorway is said to have made a good recovery from its ordeal. The four-week-old black feline, now called Smudge, was spotted between junctions six and seven on the M18 northbound near Doncaster on Saturday. Motorway traffic was brought to...
Comments / 0