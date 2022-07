The area of Russellville, Arkansas, is located in the southern United States. The area was once home to the Osage, an ancient group of native Americans from Missouri. During the early nineteenth century, the area was part of a Cherokee reservation but was removed to Indian Territory in 1828. As a result, the land in the area became available to settler, including white men. In 1834, P. C. Holledger built a home for himself in the area. This was followed by the arrival of Dr. Thomas Russell from Illinois. Within 14 years, the population of Russellville had doubled. In the late nineteenth century, the area attracted coal mining and railroad interests. In 1866, the town had a population of about 800 and several homes.

