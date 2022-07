As Russian forces move to consolidate their control over the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian officials brace for a showdown in Sloviansk. Russian and Russian-aligned separatist forces have captured the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the last Ukrainian-held strongholds in the Luhansk area. The Russian military and pro-Russian separatists from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are now redoubling their efforts to capture the entire Donetsk province, about half of which is still held by Ukrainian forces. Russian battalion tactical groups (BTGs) are expected to advance in the direction of the eastern cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which are currently being pounded by relentless Russian airstrikes.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO