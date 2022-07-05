ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Facials with Benefits

thriveswla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlways put your best face forward! In the purely literal sense, that sage advice comes down to skin care. Technological advancements have dramatically improved skin care ingredients in recent years. They now protect us from the sun, blur our wrinkles and infuse moisture into our dry spots. If you want to...

thriveswla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marthastewart.com

The Best Occlusives—Including Vaseline and Aquaphor—to Use for Slugging

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it's been around since pre-social media days, slugging has gone viral in the beauty world during the last year—and it hasn't let up for good reason. If you aren't sure if this technique is actually for you, consider its benefits. "The whole idea with slugging is to create a thin film with occlusive agents like ointments, oils, and balms to reinforce the skin's moisture barrier and prevent trans-epidermal water loss," says Adeline Kikam, DO, MSc, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Brown Skin Derm. This will help boost your skin's moisture levels and ward off conditions like eczema and dryness. Always make sure you have freshly washed skin when applying occlusives (ingredients that act as protectives to seal the skin and lock in hydration) to slug. This way, you will avoid trapping dirt and excess oil that can cause or worsen breakouts, says Dr. Kikam.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Wake Up to Softer Skin With Tula’s Anti-Aging Beauty Sleep Night Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our nighttime skincare routine is a sacred ritual. Gently applying serums, creams and cleansers is the ultimate act of self-care! And since we’re always rushing in the morning, it makes sense to save the time-consuming steps for the evening. We love using potent products before bed and seeing radiant results the next day. It’s like putting a tooth under your pillow as a kid and waking up to a dollar bill!
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Forget Botox! Try These 13 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Anti-Aging Skincare Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is truly the place to be for all things beauty. You won’t just find your favorite brands — you’ll find exclusive value sets and sizes you won’t be able to shop anywhere else. Save big on the best skincare around from iconic brands like La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and more!
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
whowhatwear

The Best Fragrance-Free Moisturizers, According to Miranda Kerr's Facialist

Having covered the beauty industry for a few years now, I'm starting to realize that there might be too many bells and whistles (shocking, I know). Real talk: I even started using too many different products on my skin and contracted a light case of dermatitis recently. It forced me to take a step back and remember that less really is more. Using that many products with various ingredients (especially fragrances) can irritate your skin in the long run. Anyway, I digress. This was basically my longwinded way of saying that there are a lot of potential irritants in skincare nowadays.
SKIN CARE
CNN

The best sunscreens in 2022

Between SPF, broad-spectrum and active ingredients, there's so much to keep track of when looking for sunscreen. We tested 12 sunscreens from brands like Sun Bum, Coppertone and more and put them through a battery of tests to find the best.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

8 best derma rollers to rejuvenate skin and boost hair growth at home

Devotees swear by microneedling (also known as dermarolling) for treating a host of skin concerns such as fine lines, dullness, acne scarring, stretch marks and even hair loss.Microneedling is a minimally-invasive treatment that can be carried out at home or in-clinic by a professional. It involves the use of roller or pen, covered in ultra-thin needles, being passed across the skin. “The needles pierce the skin creating micro-injuries that trigger a healing response,” explains aesthetic doctor Pamela Benito. “This kickstarts the production of new collagen, resulting in fresher, tighter, brighter and smoother skin, with less lines, pigmentation and scars.”The main...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Dry Skin#Skin Types#Facial Hair#Estheticians
24/7 Wall St.

18 Myths About Sunscreen and Sun Protection

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., with millions of cases diagnosed each year. It’s also one of the most highly treatable when found early and one of the most preventable cancers.  Protecting the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is the best way to lower the risk of developing skin […]
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

What Are Comedolytic Products And How Do They Treat Acne?

Whether you have the occasional blemish or you're prone to acne on a regular basis, comedolytic products may be your answer to saying goodbye to acne. Comedolytic products treat comedones, which you may know as blackheads, whiteheads, or simply acne, according to MedlinePlus. Comedones are flesh-colored bumps that form and give a rough texture to the skin's complexion. When skin cells, oil, and bacteria get trapped in pores, comedones are formed (via Verywell Health). Comedolytic products treat comedones, so if you're in need of a way to treat your acne, look no further.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: CVS Pharmacy Dips Toes in Prestige Beauty

Click here to read the full article. CVS Pharmacy is getting into the prestige beauty game. The retailer will be launching a new format for merchandising skin care, dubbed the Skin Care Center. The space will feature an array of brands, from mass market giants CeraVe and La Roche-Posay to the channel’s newcomers, like Blume and Volition Beauty, both of which are entering mass for the first time. Wander Beauty, the prestige skin care and makeup brand, will also be participating.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Other mass market...
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

100% of Testers Say This Eye Balm Improved Their Skin Texture

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re always looking for the best eye creams, balms and serums, because when it comes to skincare, addressing the eye area is of the utmost importance. The skin around your eye is more delicate and prone to showing signs of aging — and we just can’t stand waking up to dark circles and puffiness!
SKIN CARE
boxrox.com

How to Use Intermittent Fasting for Fat Loss

This video from Jeremy Ethier will teach you how to use intermittent fasting for fat loss. “At first glance, intermittent fasting for weight loss (and more importantly “fat loss”) seems pretty counter intuitive. The idea of skipping breakfast, consuming zero calories for several hours on end and then feasting within a designated time period goes against much of what’s typically believed to be optimal for fat loss and muscle retention.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Beast

These $23 Wrinkle Patches are the O.G. Botox

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Neuromodulators like Botox and Dysport are undoubtedly one of the greatest innovations in the beauty space of all time, but before they were approved for cosmetic use, we had to rely on other tactics (besides a solid skincare routine, of course!) to smooth the appearance of fine lines. Frownies’ wrinkle patches are one tried-and-true alternative to wrinkle-reducing injectables that have been around for 130 years.
SKIN CARE
domino

A Single Slab of Marble Is Used 5 Different Ways in This Teen Bathroom

When kids hit their teenage years, suddenly half their time is spent in the bathroom. So this space ultimately needs to be hardworking, as Emily Brown of Emily Lauren Interiors recently learned on a project for a client in Austin who has two teens sharing one formerly teeny (and formerly very 1980s) bathroom. “Having multiple people in there was so tricky,” recalls Brown.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SHAPE

Dark Armpit Causes and Treatments, According to Dermatologists

Finding dark patches of skin on your armpits is super common and often not all that noticeable. But many people who experience darkness in their underarm region (🙋🏻‍♀️) will tell you that it can still be a source of insecurity, especially as the weather gets warmer and tops become smaller.
SKIN CARE
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals for ultimate comfort

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for ultimate comfort. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Ruby Ribbon, In Common, BALA Footwear and many more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy