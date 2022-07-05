Grains lower, Livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 24.50 cents at $7.91 a bushel; May corn lost 21.25 cent at $7.36 a bushel; Jul. oats was off .05 cents at $6.72 a bushel; while Jul. fell 20 cents at 15.92 a bushel.

Beef pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.10 cents at $1.3470 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7355 a pound; May lean hogs gained 3.08 cents at $1.14 a pound.

