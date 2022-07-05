ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains lower, Livestock lower

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 24.50 cents at $7.91 a bushel; May corn lost 21.25 cent at $7.36 a bushel; Jul. oats was off .05 cents at $6.72 a bushel; while Jul. fell 20 cents at 15.92 a bushel.

Beef pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.10 cents at $1.3470 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7355 a pound; May lean hogs gained 3.08 cents at $1.14 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Grain markets collapse today | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The grain markets collapsed on sharply lower vegetable oil prices and massive fund liquidation in the stock, energy, and grain markets. July corn closed 18 cents lower at $7.36. December corn closed down 29 cents at $5.78. July soybean futures closed down 51 cents at $15.75, while the November contract closed 79 cents lower. Wheat futures closed 37 to 52 cents lower.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn drops for 6th session on recession fears; wheat rebounds

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices trading near a multi-month low reached in the previous session on worries around a global recession while wheat rebounded from the previous day's selloff. Soybeans edged higher. Tentative calm returned to global markets on Wednesday,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain markets close at a high for the week | Friday, July 8, 2022

GRAIN MARKETS CLOSE AT A HIGH FOR THE WEEK: 2:50 P.M. The grain markets posted strong gains with most contracts closing near the high for the day and high for the week. It certainly feels different than it did at the close on Tuesday. On Friday, September corn closed up...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil expects record 2022 wheat crop of 9 mln tonnes

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil is expected to harvest a record wheat crop of 9 million tonnes in 2022, with growers sowing the largest area for this crop in the past 32 years, according to a survey released on Thursday by Conab, the country's food supply and statistics agency.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef#Jul
Agriculture Online

Supply demand for live cattle to turn bullish; decline in lean hogs positive fundamental factor

Live cattle: Supply fundamentals turn bullish in the fourth quarter. October and especially December Live Cattle are trading at a stiff premium to the August contract, and rightfully so. Third quarter beef production is expected to be up 2.1% from last year, but fourth quarter production is expected to be down 5.8%. This sets the stage for a more bullish supply tone for the fourth quarter. Lower grain prices and the potential for better pasture conditions could tighten fourth quarter production further.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?

While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
thecentersquare.com

The price of beef continues to climb

(The Center Square) – The price of food continues to go up and leading the way is the price of beef. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the price of ground beef is up 36% from last year. Supply chain issues, inflation related in part to increased government...
AGRICULTURE
Discovery

Insect Feed Can Transform the Farming Industry

It takes around one hectare (2.5 acres) of land to produce a metric ton of soy each year, but the same area could grow nearly 140 metric tons of insects. Cutting back on soybeans or corn for compound animal feeds can also reduce deforestation, especially in important areas like Brazil and the Amazon rainforest, where trees are slashed to expand cropland.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Raising wheat yield ceiling

In silico cultivar selection estimates that the global potential wheat yield may be doubled. However, there remain many challenges in leveraging the yield potential into practice. Writing in Nature Food, Senapati et al.4 report a global estimate of the potential for further genetic yield improvements in wheat, using a process-based...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farmer confidence is second-lowest in nearly six years

Seven out of every 10 large-scale farmers and ranchers expect high inflation to persist into 2023 and 51% anticipate their operations will be worse off financially next summer than they are now, said Purdue University on Tuesday. Its Ag Economy Barometer, a monthly gauge of farmer confidence, fell to its second-lowest level since October 2016.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean good/excellent rating drops, USDA says

The USDA released its 14th Crop Progress report Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared with 11% for the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine harvests first 1 mln T of 2022 grain, farm ministry says

KYIV, July 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed the first million tonnes of grain of the 2022 grain harvest from about 3% of the sowing area, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said farmers had harvested 1.1 million tonnes of grain from 417,300 hectares with the average...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Global wheat production could benefit from closing the genetic yield gap

Global food security requires food production to be increased in the coming decades. The closure of any existing genetic yield gap (Yig) by genetic improvement could increase crop yield potential and global production. Here we estimated present global wheat Yig, covering all wheat-growing environments and major producers, by optimizing local wheat cultivars using the wheat model Sirius. The estimated mean global Yig was 51%, implying that global wheat production could benefit greatly from exploiting the untapped global Yig through the use of optimal cultivar designs, utilization of the vast variation available in wheat genetic resources, application of modern advanced breeding tools, and continuous improvements of crop and soil management.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | July 5, 2022

As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared with 11% for the previous five-year average. The report also notes that 96% of the soybean crop has emerged compared with 96% for the previous five-year average. Read the full report here.
AGRICULTURE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy