Cincinnati, OH

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the distinguishing attributes that has helped set Bengals QB Joe Burrow apart as one of the best at his position so early in his career is his ability as a natural leader. In an interview...

The Spun

RGIII Names Second-Year Quarterback Most Likely To Win Super Bowl

Joe Burrow came one victory shy of claiming a Super Bowl title for the Cincinnati Bengals in his second NFL season. The class of 2021 quarterback crop has a tough act to follow, especially since most of them struggled as rookies. It's hard to see a second-year passer following Burrow's...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater haven't been the NFL's best decision-makers

While Tua Tagovailoa has been often criticized for his performances in his short career, one aspect of his game that’s been talked up is his accuracy. In his 23 career games played, he’s attempted 678 passes, completing 66.2% of those. For comparison, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who’s widely considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all time, finished his career completing 67.7% of his attempts.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III's Quarterback Prediction

Robert Griffin III is poised for an NFL comeback after taking a year off and doing some analyst work with ESPN. But the former Heisman Trophy winner isn't done with the takes just yet. On Tuesday, RGIII predicted that second-year signal-caller Mac Jones will most likely be the first QB...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Jets Should Trade One of Their Young Receivers

The Jets wide receiver room is full of young talented guys with the additions of first round pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson Jr. Before this year, the Jets spent draft picks on Denzel Mims in 2020 and Elijah Moore in 2021 while signing veteran Corey Davis to a four-year deal in 2021. They added Braxton Berrios in 2019 after he was cut from the Patriots. The Jets receivers should make noise this year but Zach Wilson’s job isn’t anywhere near secure and Robert Saleh is a year away from his job security diminishing if this team doesn’t improve. The problem with this receiving corps stems from none of these receivers being proven, which includes Davis and Berrios.
NFL
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NFL Notes: Marquise Brown, Lamar Jackson, RGIII, Von Miller

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said that he spoke to HC John Harbaugh in the days prior to the organization trading WR Marquise Brown to the Cardinals and initially felt skeptical that Baltimore would deal him. “Actually, Coach [Harbaugh] called me. It was after a workout, and I was like, ‘OK,’...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks vs. Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield vs. Browns among top Week 1 matchups

The NFL will kick things off with a bang the first week of the season. Several marquee matchups are on the schedule, including a prime-time showdown between the Pete Carroll’s Seahawks and Russell Wilson’s Broncos. Another intriguing grudgematch was added to the slate today when the Browns traded Baker Mayfield to their Week 1 opponents, the Panthers. There’s also a couple potential shootouts and an obligatory appearance by Tom Brady on Sunday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz confirmed the team’s play call that ended their playoff run, a designed run by QB Dak Prescott, was something they practiced often. “We actually repped this out in practice a lot,” he said, via Cowboys Wire. “It’s one of those plays where you have that split-second decision. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. But the play call wasn’t anything new to us. It was more, ‘If the ref has a better angle,’ or, ‘If it’s not on the hash versus the middle,’ or whatever the case may be. And that’s football. Football comes down to the inches of the game.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Darren Sproles Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Darren Sproles was a fan favorite throughout his NFL career in large part because of his speed and size. Although he's just 5-foot-6, he could make even the best defensive players look silly at times. It has been a while since NFL fans have seen Sproles in action, but the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Explains Why The Giants Will Improve In 2022

New York Giants fans are hoping that their beloved team will turn the corner in the upcoming season. They haven’t had much to cheer about since 2011 when the team won Super Bowl XLVI. Since then, the Giants had one playoff game but lost to the Green Bay Packers...
NFL

