ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Cron hits pair of 3-run homers, Rox rally past D-backs 6-5

By PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7Laf_0gVHtAQU00

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a pair of three-run homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was the designated hitter’s 16th career multi-homer game and helped the Rockies come back from a 5-0 deficit. Cron instantly knew he got all of a breaking ball from Noé Ramirez.

The Diamondbacks reliever who was summoned into the game due to an injury to Ian Kennedy. Cron also lined a three-run homer in the sixth to kickstart the comeback.

Jake Bird pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Daniel Bard earned save No. 16 by getting Daulton Varsho to ground out with the bases loaded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies starting Elehuris Montero at first base on Wednesday night

Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero will operate first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was shifted to right field, and Connor Joe was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant homers for first time with Colorado, ends career-worst home-run drought

Outfielder Kris Bryant launched his first home run since joining the Colorado Rockies over the offseason on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker). Bryant's home run, a solo shot, came in the sixth inning and reduced Los Angeles' lead to 4-2. According to Statcast, his home run left the bat traveling at 104 mph and carried a projected 392 feet to center field. Here's the visual evidence:
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Jake Bird
Person
Homer
Person
Daulton Varsho
numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Mookie Betts homers twice as Dodgers clip Cubs

Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. One start after he delivered a career-best 7 2/3 innings,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Grichuk hits tiebreaking double in 9th, Rockies beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled to score Jose Iglesias with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Thursday night. Iglesias led off the ninth inning with a sharp single to left against Mark Melancon (3-7). Grichuk's drive into the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Nexstar Media Inc
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Hays batting cleanup in Baltimore's Wednesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is starting in Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will take over left field after Anthony Santander was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter, Adley Rutschman was moved behind the plate, and Robinson Chirinos was benched. In a matchup versus right-hander Glenn Otto, our models...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX31 Denver

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Looks To Remain Undefeated

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs for the first time at Dodger Stadium this season after previously sweeping a three-game series at Wrigley Field in early May. Tony Gonsolin makes his 16th start of the season and looks to remain undefeated this season as he continues to make his case as one of the National League’s best pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy