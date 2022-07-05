Ashanti Honored At ‘Black Excellence Brunch’ In New Orleans

Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/bsa-plugin-pro-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2021. “It’s within our DNA as black women, and some of it is within the historical evolution of who we are as black women, where we were trained and groomed to give so much of ourselves. Essence was specifically created to be a platform where we gave to her. We’re not looking to take from her or to put more of a burden on her, but we just want her to come in a safe space – whether it’s with her girlfriends, herself, if she wants to bring her family, it’s up to her – but it’s all about her. It doesn’t matter what’s surrounding her; she comes and she gets energized and she feels rejuvenated and she feels safe and comforted.” Joy A. Profet, former Essence Communications CEO.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO