New Orleans, LA

Ashanti Honored At ‘Black Excellence Brunch’ In New Orleans

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ESSENCE Festival edition of the iconic Black Excellence Brunch was held on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, and was sponsored by Hallmark and Cantu at the historic Treme Market Branch in New Orleans, La. The brunch honored the princess of Hip Hop & R&B, Ashanti. The Black Excellence Brunch is one...

