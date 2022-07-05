ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overall confidence in US institutions at record low, poll finds

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Overall confidence in U.S. institutions hit an all-time low in a Gallup poll released Tuesday with only 27 percent of Americans expressing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in 14 major U.S. institutions.

Gallup noted that the finding is 3 points below the prior low in 2014, adding that trust in the major institutions has been in trouble for the past 15 years.

The presidency, Supreme Court, Congress, small business and the military are among the 14 institutions Gallup lists in its survey.

The presidency, Supreme Court and Congress all saw all-time lows in confidence, the survey giant noted.

As inflation continues to cripple Americans, the presidency saw a 15-point drop in confidence compared to last year to 23 percent.

Pollsters recorded at least a 10-point drop in confidence in the presidency from respondents from both political parties compared to last year.

Congress, meanwhile, saw a 5-point drop to 7 percent.

The poll, which was was conducted before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, found an 11-point decrease in confidence in the court to 25 percent.

The Supreme Court saw a double-digit loss in confidence from independents and Democrats, but no change among Republicans, according to pollsters.

Republicans lost more confidence than other parties in banks and expressed double-digit losses in confidence in the police and military, the survey found.

Organized religions saw a double-digit drop in confidence among independents, a small drop from Republicans and no change from Democrats.

The only institutions that registered confidence from a majority of Americans were small businesses and the military.

The survey was conducted between June 1 and June 20 among 1,015 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

WDTN

Man, teen found dead in central Ohio; no threat to community

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a teenage boy, who investigators believe to be father and son, are dead in the Wedgewood Park neighborhood in Powell, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The two were found in a home on the 9200 block of Creighton Drive Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., both apparently […]
POWELL, OH
WDTN

Victim of fatal West Carrollton crash ID’d

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in West Carrollton Tuesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Sharon Hicklin-Payne was driving north on I-75 in her Honda Accord. Around milepost 46, Hicklin-Payne drove off the right side of the road, causing her car to flip multiple times. Crews were called to the scene around 8:14 p.m.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDTN

Funeral home owner in court after accusations of illegally selling body parts

Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, had operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado, between 2010 and 2018, per the U.S. Attorney’s office. They were indicted in 2020, following accusations of illegally selling body parts or entire bodies to third parties who were seeking the remains for medical, educational or scientific purposes — and “without the consent of the family of the deceased.”
MONTROSE, CO
WDTN

Ice cream truck driver shot in Dayton

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an ice cream truck driver was shot in Dayton Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the 3600 block of Evansville Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. by someone saying their son had been shot and was bleeding from his chest, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

10-second steal: Video shows quick cash register theft at Columbus CVS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a suspect they said walked out of a Columbus drugstore after swiping hundreds of dollars in seconds. The theft happened quickly on July 4 at the CVS Pharmacy at 3307 E. Broad St., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The incident started off-camera, as a man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
