ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Overall confidence in US institutions at record low, poll finds

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgmsC_0gVHpBS300

( The Hill ) – Overall confidence in U.S. institutions hit an all-time low in a Gallup poll released Tuesday with only 27 percent of Americans expressing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in 14 major U.S. institutions.

Gallup noted that the finding is 3 points below the prior low in 2014, adding that trust in the major institutions has been in trouble for the past 15 years.

The presidency, Supreme Court, Congress, small business and the military are among the 14 institutions Gallup lists in its survey.

The presidency, Supreme Court and Congress all saw all-time lows in confidence, the survey giant noted.

As inflation continues to cripple Americans, the presidency saw a 15-point drop in confidence compared to last year to 23 percent.

Pollsters recorded at least a 10-point drop in confidence in the presidency from respondents from both political parties compared to last year.

Congress, meanwhile, saw a 5-point drop to 7 percent.

The poll, which was was conducted before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, found an 11-point decrease in confidence in the court to 25 percent.

The Supreme Court saw a double-digit loss in confidence from independents and Democrats, but no change among Republicans, according to pollsters.

Republicans lost more confidence than other parties in banks and expressed double-digit losses in confidence in the police and military, the survey found.

Organized religions saw a double-digit drop in confidence among independents, a small drop from Republicans and no change from Democrats.

The only institutions that registered confidence from a majority of Americans were small businesses and the military.

The survey was conducted between June 1 and June 20 among 1,015 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Foreign Policy#Americans#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Republicans
Daily Beast

Judge Jeanine Flips at Gutfeld’s ‘Replacement Theory’ on Fox

During a roundtable discussion Tuesday on the Fox News show The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld suggested that immigrants could replace “worthless white wokesters’—and Judge Jeanine Pirro was seriously triggered. On the topic of immigration, primarily through the southern border, Gutfeld said the U.S. should not “be dissuading...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KREX

Pompeo’s security detail costs taxpayers $2 million a month

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's security is costing taxpayers an unprecedented amount of money. A NewsNation investigation found that it isn’t necessarily the threat against Pompeo that’s costing taxpayers. It’s Pompeo’s schedule of non-essential travel, which includes trips that his own security has warned him not to take.
U.S. POLITICS
KREX

Biden administration unveils sweeping changes to federal student loan system

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced several new proposed changes to the federal student loan system, including measures that help discharge loans for physically and mentally disabled borrowers, limit interest capitalization rates, and help borrowers working as public service employees to earn forgiveness on their loans.
EDUCATION
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy