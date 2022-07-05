ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0ggG_0gVHp67f00

The New York Mets (50-30) and Cincinnati Reds (27-52) meet Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET to continue a 4-game series at Great American Ball Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mets vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: New York leads 1-0 after Monday’s 7-4 win.

The Mets’ 7 runs marked their most in a game since June 17. From June 18-July 3, New York clocked a mere .637 OPS, but after Monday’s holiday affair the ball club is 3-1 in its last 4 games.

The Reds have lost 5 of their last 6. They’ve scored just 3.33 runs per game on a .620 OPS in those 6 games. At home, Cincinnati has struggled mightily of late. The Reds are 3-14 with a 6.08 ERA in their last 17 games along the banks of the Ohio River.

Mets at Reds projected starters

RHP Max Scherzer vs. LHP Nick Lodolo

Scherzer (5-1, 2.54 ERA) is tabbed for a return from the IL (oblique). He has a 0.95 WHIP, 2.0 BB/9 and 10.7 K/9 in 49 2/3 IP over 8 starts.

  • Reports are the veteran right-hander is targeting about 90 pitches over 6 IP in this outing.
  • Surrendered 4R on 7 H and 2 BB with 14 K in 8 IP in 2 rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton.
  • Current Cincinnati batters own a whiff-heavy .537 OPS against him.

Lodolo (1-2, 5.52 ERA) is making his 4th start of his rookie season. He has a 1.57 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9 and 11.7 K/9 in 14 2/3 IP.

  • Is also coming off the IL (back strain). Has not pitched in the majors since April 24.
  • Logged a 5.54 ERA in 13 rehab innings, but was solid in his last 3 efforts on the farm.

Mets at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 10:16 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Mets -210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Reds +170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Mets -1.5 (-130) | Reds +1.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Mets at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Mets 4, Reds 3

The juice is loose: PASS.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The bullpens figure to loom large in this one. Cincinnati owns a Boeing 7.64 ERA over the last 30 days, but the play is on the Reds being essentially hard-to-repeat bad. And on the Mets being a bit overcooked overall.

BACK THE REDS +1.5 (+105).

Hot and humid (and likely wind blowing out) in Cincinnati mixed with some pitching uncertainly with a couple IL returnees could make for a high total.

One of those pitchers, however, is Scherzer. Add in some analytics that peg both offenses as perhaps too far out over their skis (mostly due to some high hit rates on balls in play in high-leverage situations), and there is ROOM FOR PROFIT ON THE UNDER 9.5 (-135).

A 25-cent take here doesn’t fit my eye. Consider a partial-unit play unless you can get the Under 9.5 at -125 or better.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Senzel's 13-game on-base streak ends

Cincinnati centerfielder Nick Senzel’s 13-game on-base streak ended Thursday. The Reds won one game of a double header at Great American Ball Park. In the first game, the Pirates defeated Cincinnati, 4-2. Senzel appeared as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-1. He remained in the game as an outfielder. In...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs first-round pick Jeremy Sochan ruled out of summer league

San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Jeremy Sochan will not play in the Las Vegas Summer League after previously entering the health and safety protocol, the team announced. Sochan reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was ruled out of participating in the Spurs’ summer league training camp. The team officially ruled him out of playing in Las Vegas after he missed a week of practices.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dave Van Horn doesn’t hold back on draft: “It’s ridiculous”

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn has a point. The Razorbacks long-time head man put a wrap on the Arkansas season with a end-of-year press conference on Thursday. Among the topics were, of course, the 2023 Diamond Hogs. That’s where things became more testy than usual. See, traditionally the MLB Draft had been in early-to-mid-June. But in 2021, Major League Baseball moved it to mid-July. This year, it’s in mid-to-late-July (specifically July 17-19), making things difficult for people like Van Horn who are seeking roster clarity heading into the fall semester. “What a horrible time for the draft. The draft should have been last...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Great American Ball Park#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
New York Mets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucks sign former Ignite guard MarJon Beauchamp to rookie contract

MarJon Beauchamp, formerly of the NBA G League Ignite, signed his rookie contract on Thursday with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced. Beauchamp, the 24th overall pick last month, averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 21 games last season with the Ignite. He scored at least 20 points six times and also logged six double-doubles throughout the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy