Poteet Police Department Reserve Officer Jeffrey Richardson, 35, was killed last Tuesday night in Austin by an alleged drunk driver while working an off-duty job. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Richardson family. We offer our sincerest condolences for this monumental loss,” Poteet Police Chief Bruce Hickman said. “When tragedy strikes, faith is what makes things bearable. The Poteet Police Department will continue to be here to lean on during this significant time of need. That’s what the thin blue line signifies.”

POTEET, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO