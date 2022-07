Boughner, 51, joins the organization after spending parts of three seasons as head coach of the San Jose Sharks, where he compiled a 67-85-23 record. Boughner returned to San Jose's coaching staff as an assistant coach on May 29, 2019 before he was elevated to interim head coach on Dec. 11, 2019. Prior to rejoining the Sharks, Boughner worked two seasons as head coach of the Florida Panthers from 2017-19 and posted an 80-62-22 mark. In his first campaign as an NHL head coach in 2017-18, Boughner led the Panthers to a 44-30-8 record as the team finished one point shy of clinching a Stanley Cup Playoff berth. Boughner previously worked two seasons as an assistant coach with the Sharks from 2015-17 and made his NHL coaching debut as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2010-11 campaign.

