ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Overall confidence in US institutions at record low, poll finds

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGPLx_0gVHo5hn00

( The Hill ) – Overall confidence in U.S. institutions hit an all-time low in a Gallup poll released Tuesday with only 27 percent of Americans expressing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in 14 major U.S. institutions.

Gallup noted that the finding is 3 points below the prior low in 2014, adding that trust in the major institutions has been in trouble for the past 15 years.

The presidency, Supreme Court, Congress, small business and the military are among the 14 institutions Gallup lists in its survey.

The presidency, Supreme Court and Congress all saw all-time lows in confidence, the survey giant noted.

As inflation continues to cripple Americans, the presidency saw a 15-point drop in confidence compared to last year to 23 percent.

Pollsters recorded at least a 10-point drop in confidence in the presidency from respondents from both political parties compared to last year.

Congress, meanwhile, saw a 5-point drop to 7 percent.

The poll, which was was conducted before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, found an 11-point decrease in confidence in the court to 25 percent.

The Supreme Court saw a double-digit loss in confidence from independents and Democrats, but no change among Republicans, according to pollsters.

Republicans lost more confidence than other parties in banks and expressed double-digit losses in confidence in the police and military, the survey found.

Organized religions saw a double-digit drop in confidence among independents, a small drop from Republicans and no change from Democrats.

The only institutions that registered confidence from a majority of Americans were small businesses and the military.

The survey was conducted between June 1 and June 20 among 1,015 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Sayre’s Horton named NYCBL All-Star

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is making a mark in the NYCBL. Sayre’s Brayden Horton has been named an NYCBL All-Star at designated hitter for the Mansfield Destroyers. The Liberty University bound player has excelled on the diamond this summer for Mansfield. In 18 total games this year, Horton is batting an […]
SAYRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Foreign Policy#Americans#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Republicans
Washington Examiner

Lowest ‘confidence’ in presidency ever recorded: Gallup

President Joe Biden has pushed the presidency to a place it hasn't been in nearly 50 years. In the latest Gallup poll, less than a quarter of those surveyed have “confidence” in the presidency, worse than during the Trump presidency and nearly as bad as the end of the George W. Bush presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Faith in American system of government nosedives: poll

Just 36% of the American public describes the nation’s system of government as basically sound, according to a new national poll from Monmouth University. That’s a drop from the 55% who said the country’s government system was basically sound in a Monmouth poll from February 2020, and down from 44% in a survey conducted a few weeks after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Democrats' Worst Case Scenario for the Midterms

Democrats are widely expected to suffer defeats in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, with Republicans aiming to retake the House of Representatives and the Senate. The serving president's party usually performs poorly during midterms and while it seems likely President Joe Biden will see major losses this November, it's not clear just how bad things will be for the Democrats.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

New poll shows lack of faith in government

A new poll shows a disturbing lack of belief in the American governmental system, plus what we know about former President Trump's possible bid for the 2024 election. Yahoo News Senior National Reporter Marquise Francis and Washington Examiner Senior Political Correspondent David Drucker join "Red and Blue" to discuss this and much more.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Faith in America and institutions is collapsing: Poll

Citizens are tired of the status quo, but they do not have faith in U.S. institutions to address their concerns. Confidence in national institutions is falling across the board, and there are no signs of a sudden reversal of this trend. On Tuesday, Gallup released the results of its 2022 poll surveying participants on their confidence in institutions throughout society.
POLITICS
The Independent

More voters heard Elon Musk voted Republican than about judge’s takedown of Trump at Jan 6 hearings: poll

More Americans have heard about Elon Musk’s pledge to vote Republican than have heard about retired federal judge Michael Luttig’s takedown of Donald Trump during the January 6 hearings, a poll has found.The poll, which was carried out following last week’s initial televised January 6 hearings, suggests some of the damning revelations aired by witnesses have not been noticed by the American public.Only 38 per cent of voters polled by Morning Consult and Politico had heard about the powerful testimony given by Mr Luttig during last Thursday’s committee hearing, the polling companies said.More than a third of voters, or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy