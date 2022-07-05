ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

I’m Still Thinking About Tommy Shelby’s Final ‘Peaky Blinders’ Cigarette

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPW6O_0gVHmVOc00

In the first five minutes of the first episode of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight’s British crime drama inspired by the real-life gang of the same name, protagonist Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) struts through the streets of post-World War I Birmingham, England smoking a cigarette. He takes a few drags, exhales, casually tosses it to the ground, and goes about his business. We barely know him in that moment, yet the ease with which he smokes feels organic and well-established. Over the show’s six season run, Tommy lights thousands more cigarettes, solidifying the habit as an immovable part of his character. He smokes morning, noon, or night, after war flashbacks, after killing someone, after nearly dying, after sex, with a drink, when he’s alone with his thoughts — really anytime he pleases. It’s rare to see a scene where Tommy isn’t smoking, which is why his last cigarette of the series is so consequential.

One of the major storylines in Peaky Blinders’ sixth and final season revolves around Tommy’s belief that he’s terminally ill. After his daughter Ruby dies from tuberculosis, Tommy’s doctor tells him he’s developed tuberculoma and has 18 months to live. Rather than burden his family or succumb to his illness, Tommy plans to end his own life in solitude. With ten minutes left in the series finale, “Lock and Key,” we see the weary, somber man atop a hill, preparing for death outside a caravan. He takes a swig of alcohol, flips a coin, grabs his gun, and enters the wagon. After staring at a table of special keepsakes — including photos of Grace (Annabelle Wallis), John (Joe Cole), Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory), Lizzie (Natasha O’Keeffe), and his children — he removes his pocket watch and ring, and reaches for one last smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdyWh_0gVHmVOc00
NETFLIX

The emotional scene, set to “Pana-Vision“, an eerie song from Radiohead’s side project The Smile, offers an intimate look at what Tommy believes are his final moments on Earth, and of course, his final smoke. He spends several seconds pensively rubbing the cigarette over his lips — a beloved mannerism Murphy revealed began because the prop department cuts the cigarette filters off, so the paper would stick to his lips unless moistened. With only his backlit face in frame, Tommy applies the cylinder of nicotine like lip balm one last time. He places the cigarette between his lips, but before he lights it, the camera pans to a mirror hanging in front of him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kThLX_0gVHmVOc00
NETFLIX

The new vantage point offers a distorted view of Tommy, one as inverted as the dark turn of events that led him here, and the thought of a world without him. We see his reflection light the cigarette, inhale, and exhale, as he closes his eyes and tilts his head to the sky. The camera pans back to Tommy’s face as he takes another puff, grabs his gun, and walks to take in the caravan’s view. After a final inhale, Tommy forcefully tosses the cigarette outside in one last show of strength. He loads the gun with a bullet that bears his name and holds the weapon to his head, but before he has a chance to pull the trigger, a vision of his late daughter convinces him he’s not really sick. The show’s closing minutes consist of Tommy confronting (and nearly killing) the corrupt doctor who diagnosed him on behalf of politician Oswald Mosley. Tommy spares his life and returns to his caravan on horseback, only to learn someone set it ablaze.

While Tommy will thankfully live to smoke again, the caravan scene still marked his monumental final cigarette of the series. Knowing just how important cigarettes were to the smoky, soot-filled, industrial world Knight crafted, I found the sight of Tommy savoring one last smoke was unexpectedly moving. Much like whiskey, which Tommy gave up at the start of Season 6, cigarettes were tools of escapism after the war. It wasn’t uncommon for people like Tommy, who were battling severe PTSD, to use cigarettes to take the edge off of reality and achieve slivers of solace throughout their day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xs1fP_0gVHmVOc00
NETFLIX

Tommy kept a case on his person at all times, had a stash on his desk, and smoked with such frequency and feeling that he inspired a slew of smoking fancams and supercuts throughout the show’s 36 episodes. Each cigarette Tommy seductively smoked was laced with his dominant emotion. For him, the vice was a luxury, a relief, and a symbol of rebellion all in one. So the choice to have him stop and smoke a cigarette seconds before ending his life not only honored his character, it offered him one final pleasure and a few seconds to delay and try to accept his grim reality.

The sheer existence of that smoking scene, along with the creative choices that accompanied it — from the music, which stayed true to Peaky Blinders’ stellar Radiohead-heavy soundtrack, to the powerful cinematography in the caravan — set up a special farewell for one of TV’s mightiest characters. Here’s hoping Tommy will return to smoke again in a Peaky Blinders movie, but if not, at least the show went out with more than one memorable blaze.

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Pistol’ Episode 4 Recap: Out With The Old Bassist, In With The New

Based on guitarist Steve Jones 2017 autobiography, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, Danny Boyle’s 6-part Hulu series Pistol chronicles the brief explosive career of England’s premier punk band. Rather than play things straight, the series treats its subject matter with an appropriate level of irreverence, eschewing exacting standards of historical correctness and embracing the band’s penchant for sensationalism and for the most part capturing the band’s spirit.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Dark Winds Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Dark Winds’ follows the investigation into a double murder and its tie-in with a bank robbery. The show starts as a slow burn, but with every episode, the plot picks pace and soon different pieces of the picture start to come together. It is clear by the fifth episode that no character is without use in the show. Every subplot and side character serves a purpose, and every small thing counts toward something big. With just one more episode left in the season, here’s what you should know about the events of its penultimate chapter. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oswald Mosley
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
John
Person
Helen Mccrory
Person
Annabelle Wallis
Person
Steven Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Tuberculosis#England#British
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Final Trailer Teases the End of Saul Goodman

AMC has released the final trailer for the second part of the sixth season of “Better Call Saul,” the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk. The trailer continues AMC’s trend of advertising the final episodes with cryptic black-and-white footage, leaving fans few images...
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

The late Ray Liotta is perfectly cast in ‘Black Bird,’ his final TV performance

Every episode of “Black Bird,” premiering Friday on Apple TV+, begins with the legend, “The following is inspired by a true story.”. Now, television shows inspired by true stories are a dime a dozen these days; the cachet attached to something that “really happened,” if not exactly as represented by often very famous actors speaking invented dialogue, can be a valuable promotional tool. Audiences respond. Ergo the “true” in “true crime.”
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PTSD
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’ Seems to Miss the Point of Jane Austen’s Book Entirely

When it was first announced that Netflix was making a new adaptation of Jane Austen‘s beloved book, Persuasion, I was excited. When I found out the project starred the likes of Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Wentworth, and Henry Golding as Mr. William Elliot, I started getting giddy with anticipation. But when the first trailer for the film dropped, revealing that Johnson’s Anne Elliot would be narrating to camera “Fleabag-style” and doing other witty, quirky girl things like smirk, tease, and drop gravy on her head…I was, well, horrified. And subsequent reports of the film’s tone...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy