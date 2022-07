** Kourt awareness … Two of our sources – one who is a former Ohio State player – are high on a third-year sophomore safety. “One of the guys who is definitely turning some heads in summer drills and conditioning is Kourt Williams,” our first source said. “He is a guy that people don't talk about enough. We hear about Ronnie Hickman, Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister all the time, but the dude that is looking like a beast out there right now is Kourt Williams.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO