LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The iconic big red sign on the corner of Goss Ave and Hoertz Avenue in Schnitzelburg will once again shine bright with the name "Hauck's" across it. The over 100-year-old convenience store closed its' doors in 2019, and now, after undergoing major renovations, it's opening once more. This time, as a bar and restaurant.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO