Noah Cyrus Opened Up About Her Xanax Addiction And How It Caused Her To Essentially Fall Asleep During An Interview

Noah Cyrus opened up in a new profile on Tuesday (July 5) about her addiction to Xanax and how she turned her struggle into music. “My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond,” the singer said in a wide-ranging profile with Rolling Stone. “I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing … Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO