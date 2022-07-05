ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overall confidence in US institutions at record low, poll finds

By Lexi Lonas
Abortion-rights activists leave hangers on the fence as they protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Read More

(The Hill) – Overall confidence in U.S. institutions hit an all-time low in a Gallup poll released Tuesday with only 27 percent of Americans expressing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in 14 major U.S. institutions.

Gallup noted that the finding is 3 points below the prior low in 2014, adding that trust in the major institutions has been in trouble for the past 15 years.

The presidency, Supreme Court, Congress, small business and the military are among the 14 institutions Gallup lists in its survey.

The presidency, Supreme Court and Congress all saw all-time lows in confidence, the survey giant noted.

As inflation continues to cripple Americans, the presidency saw a 15-point drop in confidence compared to last year to 23 percent.

Pollsters recorded at least a 10-point drop in confidence in the presidency from respondents from both political parties compared to last year.

Congress, meanwhile, saw a 5-point drop to 7 percent.

The poll, which was was conducted before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, found an 11-point decrease in confidence in the court to 25 percent.

The Supreme Court saw a double-digit loss in confidence from independents and Democrats, but no change among Republicans, according to pollsters.

Republicans lost more confidence than other parties in banks and expressed double-digit losses in confidence in the police and military, the survey found.

Organized religions saw a double-digit drop in confidence among independents, a small drop from Republicans and no change from Democrats.

The only institutions that registered confidence from a majority of Americans were small businesses and the military.

The survey was conducted between June 1 and June 20 among 1,015 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

#Gallup#Foreign Policy#Americans#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Republicans
