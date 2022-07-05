ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Nets Looking for All-Star Player in Package for Kevin Durant

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 3 days ago
It's time to put aside the OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. trade packages for Kevin Durant.

Yes, the Brooklyn Nets don't have a ton of options, it would appear, as they scour the league searching for Durant trade partners, but that doesn't mean Sean Marks and the Nets front office are going to settle. Rather, Brooklyn is reportedly willing to let trade talks drag on as the Nets search for an All-Star caliber player as the centerpiece of a Durant deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

For the Toronto Raptors, that leaves essentially two options as the most likely packages for Brooklyn:

1) Scottie Barnes Package

A Scottie Barnes package, though not an All-Star caliber player quite yet, is presumed to be the most coveted package for the Nets. The 20-year-old reigning Rookie of the Year is one of the most valuable players in the league, but his rookie contract worth $7.6 million next season makes finding a trade involving Barnes exceptionally difficult.

Toronto would have to pair Barnes with at least one other member of the core, likely Trent or Anunoby, along with Thad Young and another contract just to make the salaries match.

Scottie Barnes trade package for Kevin Durant (Excluding draft picks) FanSpo Trade Machine

Consolidating that much talent and depth along with the future value of Barnes would seem like a pill too tough for the Raptors to swallow.

2) Pascal Siakam Package

If the Nets are looking for the most talented player available, Pascal Siakam would fit the bill. The 28-year-old two-time All-NBA forward fits the 'All-Star' ask the Nets are reportedly searching for, however, moving Siakam in a Durant deal would likely leave Toronto without a championship-caliber supporting cast to truly content with Durant, especially if the Nets want Siakam along with another valuable young player.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for Kevin Durant (Excluding draft picks) FanSpo Trade Machine

Players of Durant's caliber don't come around very often, let alone on four-year contracts that should, in theory, keep them with the team long term. But, if the asking price is as exorbitant as it, rightfully, appears to be, Toronto may be better off keeping its powder dry this summer and waiting another year to build out its rotation for when the organization is better suited to swing a win-now deal.

