Ely's first ever drag brunch sold out in a matter of weeks
boreal.org
3 days ago
Residents in Ely, Minnesota are gearing up for the city’s first ever professional drag brunch in August hosted by Flip Phone Events. According to the company, tickets for the two shows sold out in a matter of two weeks. That’s 150 patrons per show. Flip Phone Events...
Every summer, my family and I pack up the car and take a trip up north. We usually spend several days going up and down the North Shore and doing all of the typical tourist things. We enjoy hiking at all of the state parks in that area, visiting Split Rock Lighthouse, checking out the waterfalls at Gooseberry Falls, and watching the ships roll into and out of Duluth.
During the summer months, it's always a great idea to take the family on a road trip, right? Well, sometimes that could be a questionable outing, but if you are looking for a sort of staycation, or just a great road trip while staying in Minnesota, this one is a very scenic one to consider.
For the first time, we're getting an up-close look at the damage the Greenwood Fire wrought near the North Shore last summer. It burned so hot and so deep into the ground that foresters weren't sure if anything would grow back. Except The Nature Conservancy recently stepped in, along with...
It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris.
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment."
