Thornapple Manor will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony this Friday, July 8 at 2:00pm for Harvest Pointe on the Thornapple Manor campus, 2950 McKeown Rd. The new $14-million dollar Assisted Living facility and program features studio, one bedroom, and one bedroom deluxe accommodations with daily amenities, wellness activities with on-site therapy and rehabilitation services, and cultural outings. Residents will enjoy restaurant-style and on-demand dining that is catered to their individual needs and preferences, prepared by a resident on-site executive chef.

BARRY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO