‘Thor’ Star Tessa Thompson on Possible Valkyrie Spin-Off (Exclusive)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTessa Thompson is back as Valkyrie in “Thor: Love and...

Variety

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Post-Credits Scene Latest Example of Marvel Studios’ Risky New Strategy

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot developments and the first post-credit scene in Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” currently playing in theaters. Since its inception, Marvel Studios has famously used its post-credits scenes as bonus teasers for its upcoming movies. Sometimes, the scenes have pointed to a direct sequel, like when Hank Pam (Michael Douglas) showed Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) the Wasp suit at the end of 2015’s “Ant-Man,” presaging Hope’s ascension to title-role status for 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Just as often, they serve as a hand-off between characters: Thor’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman King’ First Look: Viola Davis Transforms Into Agoji Warrior for Historical Epic

Click here to read the full article. The real-life Agoji female warriors are now receiving their proper due on the big screen. “The Woman King” stars Viola Davis as General Nanisca, who led the all-women warriors in defense of the West African kingdom Dahomey in present-day Benin during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, and Thuso Mbedu also star in the film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard,” “Love & Basketball”) and written by Dana Stevens. “The Woman King” premieres in theaters September 16. “I’ve never had a role like this before. It’s transformative,” lead star and...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Arlo McKinley Delivers Powerful Anthem Of Self-Forgiveness With New “I Don’t Mind”

A week before the expected release of his third album This Mess We’re In, Arlo McKinley has released the album’s fourth and final single “I Don’t Mind.” Anticipation for the album has increased with the release of each single, “Stealing Dark from the Night Sky,” “To Die For,” and “Back Home” which features Appalachia up-and-comer Logan Halstead. Now, with “To Die For,” McKinley has given fans the final preview of the album before its release. A simple but powerful song […] The post Arlo McKinley Delivers Powerful Anthem Of Self-Forgiveness With New “I Don’t Mind” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Tessa Thompson
thesource.com

Happy 47th Birthday 50 Cent! Fif’s Realest Rap Beefs

Born on this date in 1975, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is undoubtedly one of the most influential forces in the game today. From music to movies to successful business ventures, Fif has always stayed on top of his game ever since he made his unconventional entrance at the end of the last millennium.
HIP HOP
Polygon

Netflix’s faux Whitney Houston movie Beauty should have gone for broke

Netflix’s movie Beauty isn’t a Whitney Houston biopic — at least, not officially. The Chi creator Lena Waithe changed all the familiar names in Houston’s life to allegorical signifiers for this story about a young, Black, queer Gospel singer waiting on her ascension to stardom. The word “queer” is particularly important here, and it’s probably the primary reason this film follows the chronological events of Houston’s early life but doesn’t have her family’s backing or include her songs.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Cardi B In The Post-Album Era

About a month ago, in its woefully misbegotten list of the 200 greatest rap albums of all time, Rolling Stone put Cardi B’s 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy all the dang way up at #16. That decision caused all kinds of online consternation from just about everybody, me included. My problem with that placement wasn’t that I think Invasion Of Privacy isn’t a classic album; it’s that you’re not going to convince anyone of its worth when you pull a troll move and say that it’s better than Illmatic. Thing is: I think that Invasion Of Privacy really is a classic album, or at least the closest thing to a classic album that the circumstances would allow. Maybe “classic” is too loaded a term, but Invasion Of Privacy is some kind of miracle: A hyped-up pop-rapper taking an unconventional route to the top but still dropping a debut LP that’s hard but accessible, one that checks the different smothering demographic boxes without losing its quality control or its focus. I still kind of can’t believe that the album exists. And if we never get another Cardi B album, I’m fine with that.
HIP HOP
#Thor#Film Star
hotnewhiphop.com

Scott Storch Believes He "Could've Had A Better-Suited Opponent" For Mannie Fresh "Verzuz"

Prior to Verzuz becoming the mega-event that it is today, it was an idea set into motion during the pandemic. Millions of quarantined music fans tuned in to watch their favorite artists relive some of their greatest hits, making for a social media concert series unlike any other. These match-ups took place virtually for everyone involved, as artists would sit in their home studios or rehearsal spaces as they discussed what it was like working on those tracks back in the day.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Says Lil Wayne Is The Best Rapper Alive: 'His Metaphors Are Otherworldly'

When asked to list his GOAT rapper, Ice Cube didn’t shy away from giving Lil Wayne his well-earned flowers. “It’s hard to beat Lil Wayne,” Cube said while interviewing on the podcast On The Guest List. “His metaphors are otherworldly. As far as lyrics and can make hits, you know. Has been copied all these years and nothing but clones of Lil Wayne at the end of the day. So I just think, besides myself. I’ve done so much for the culture, but uh, yeah, yeah he’s dope.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Teyana Taylor shows off Matching “Mommy and Me” Looks Styled By Junie On Their Newly Designed Tour Bus

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor and six-year-old daughter Iman “Junie” Shumpert are officially a design team. After recently announcing their partnership on a new fashion line JuJuBeez. The 31-year-old singer gave us a peek inside her tour bus with the interior designed by UK artist Partick Church as she posted a photo on her Instagram page of her and Junie in matching outfits that resembles the artwork on the tour bus with the caption “Road trippin, arm wrestling, thumb wars & impromptu shoots wit my bestie boo @babyjunie4 in our matching @patrickchurchny goodies styled by big JUNIE, this girl loves dressing up 🤣🤣🖤🖤🖤🖤 Btw My babe @patrickchurchny killeddddd it with the art on my bus in just 3 days!!
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Announces CMG Compilation Album Is Dropping Next Week

Yo Gotti is ready to have the summer on lock after making some major signings throughout the year. On Wednesday evening, Gotti went on Instagram Live with Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee to announce the forthcoming CMG compilation album. Gotti explained that they've been working in the studio working relentlessly over the past few months.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Upgrades Practical Trench Coat With Structured Collar & Ice Pick Heels for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Couture Show

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell showcased her legendary catwalk at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show held at founder Cristobal Balenciaga’s salon in Paris today. The supermodel was joined on the runway by Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Campbell made a stylish strut into the building with Chief Executive Officer of Balenciaga Cédric Charbit. The “Empire” actress was effortlessly chic in a neutral tailored trench coat. The standout feature of the double breasted silhouette came from the wide collar on the right side and dramatic flat lapel on the left. The staple outerwear also had...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Beyoncé Makes History On Billboard Hot 100 Chart With “Break My Soul”

In March 2021, this evergreen statement was tweeted: “Beyoncé only leaves her bed to make history and that’s really it for me.” As Queen Bey would have it, the sentiment still rings true with her becoming the first woman ever to rack up at least 20 top 10 hits as a solo act and 10 or more top 10s as a group member on the Billboard Hot 100.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Scott Storch Doubles Down on Vow Not to Work With 6ix9ine Again

Scott Storch reiterated in his Drink Champs appearance that he will never work with 6ix9ine again. “I’ve had so many difficult moments, you know, I’ve worked with Tekashi 6ix9ine,” Storch said. “That all went bad, like, at the time, we made what I felt like was a fucking crazy record. You can’t take that away from the man.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Nas & Jadakiss Join Forces For Rare 'Made You Look (Remix)' Performance In New Orleans

New Orleans, LA – New Orleans may have played host to the 2022 Essence Fest, but New York made its presence felt during the festival weekend. During Nas‘ co-headlining concert with the City Girls at The Fillmore on Sunday night (July 3), the Queensbridge MC brought out Jadakiss as a surprise guest. Sharing the stage for the first time in roughly a decade, the veteran New York rappers joined forces for a rare performance of their “Made You Look” remix.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

