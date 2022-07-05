ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asthma Patients’ Urine Could Hold Answer To New Treatment For Breathing Easier

By Jan Cortes
Medical Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsthmatic people may soon receive more effective treatments that would make breathing easier for them, thanks to a new study conducted by the Edith Cowan University (ECU) and Karolinska Institute. With the research findings published in the European Respiratory Journal, the study, led by Dr. Stacy Reinke of ECU...

ScienceAlert

Scientists Detect Intriguing Differences in The Eyes of Children With Autism And ADHD

When it comes to neurodevelopmental conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the earlier and more accurate the diagnosis the better – it means more time for treatment and symptom management, and often a diagnosis provides people with a far better understanding of themselves. However, ADHD and ASD – like many mental disorders – require criteria to be diagnosed, and exist on a nuanced spectrum. There's no one test that can identify what's going on. New research suggests a potentially speedy, reliable alternative for detecting signs of these conditions: an eye test. Scientists have been able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Scientists Find A Promising Alzheimer’s Drug That’s Already On The Market

There is “good evidence” that some of the drugs used to treat ADHD could also help with key symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. A pooled data analysis of available studies indicates “strong evidence” that meds to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may also successfully treat key aspects of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study published online in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.
SCIENCE
#Asthma#Urine#Karolinska Institute#Europe#Metabolite#Edith Cowan University#Australians
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
