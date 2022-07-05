ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka police officer charged with DUI in marked patrol car, police say

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka police officer was charged with driving under the influence in his marked patrol car, police said.

The Eustis Police Department said it conducted a traffic stop on an officer who was driving recklessly on Monday evening.

Eustis officers said that when they pulled over the officer, later identified as Oscar Mayorga, they noticed an open beer can in the center cup holder.

They said that Mayorga was on his way to work and smelled of alcohol.

Officers requested Mayorga to get out of the car and walk to a nearby sidewalk. They said Mayorga was unable to maintain his balance and almost fell several times.

Mayorga told officers he had “three tall boys” a few hours before his shift.

Eustis officers said they arrested Mayorga for driving under the influence.

Once the Eustis Police Department had finished its investigation, members of the Apopka Police Department responded to the scene to recover the patrol car and Mayorga’s equipment, police said.

Mayorga was placed on administrative leave with pay.

The Apopka Police Department said Mayorga has been with the department for five years and is assigned to the uniform patrol division.

It said he was scheduled to work the evening of July 4 when Eustis police stopped him.

4 Wing View Weikel
4d ago

seen him in our area many times. I'm now very interested in Chef or leader. How relaxed is the department on regulations...yet alone on leave with tax payers funding? Thinking a investigation needed of the department and the mayor.

Reply(1)
5
Robert Bennett
4d ago

dont worry he will get slap on the wrist say dont do it again and be back working withing a few weeks

Reply
5
Joe joe
4d ago

based on my experiences he's not the only officer that drinks while on duty

Reply
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
