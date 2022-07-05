ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Islanders urged to test for Covid before visiting vulnerable as cases rise

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslanders across the Bailiwick of Guernsey are reminded to test for Covid before visiting someone vulnerable due to an increase in cases. The States has asked islanders...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Hull public health boss gives face mask advice as Covid cases rise

A senior public health official in Hull has said it is "reasonable" for people to wear face coverings again, as the country sees a surge in Covid cases. James Crick, public health consultant for Hull City Council, said the rise, though expected, is concerning. He said he supported the wearing...
The Independent

NHS to enforce mask wearing as Covid hospital infections rise 100%

The NHS will enforce mask wearing again amid huge increases of Covid infections in hospitals, a leaked letter reveals. Staff, patients and visitors will be asked to wear masks within all NHS hospitals, GP practices and dentists in the Midlands, according to the letter seen by The Independent. The letter, sent on 7 July to NHS chiefs in the Midlands by NHS England said: “It is apparent that we have entered the next Covid-19 wave. Across the last seven days we have had a 97 per cent increase in our nosocomial Covid-19 cases in acute trust settings and a 25...
TheConversationAU

Access to a second COVID booster vaccine has been expanded to people 30 years and over

Australia has just expanded access to a second COVID booster to everyone 30 years and over, while recommending it only for people 50 and over. That means it’s up to people aged 30-49 years to decide whether they would like a second booster, but they will not be actively encouraged. The promise of COVID vaccines as a means to completely ending the pandemic was short-lived. Just as vaccines matched to the original strain of the virus were being rolled out in late 2020, multiple new variants of concern emerged, with increasing vaccine breakthrough infections. Vaccines are not as protective against variants such...
US News and World Report

Poll: Fewer Americans Consider COVID-19 a Major Threat as Hospitalizations Increase

Fewer Americans consider COVID-19 to be a major threat to public health even as hospitalizations and infections are elevated, according to a new poll. From January to May, the percentage of Americans who consider COVID-19 to be a major threat dropped from 57% to 41%, according to the survey from Pew Research Center. Both the percentages of people who consider it to be a minor threat or not a threat at all to public health increased over the same period.
freightwaves.com

Canada extends COVID border restrictions to Sept. 30

Canada’s vaccine mandate for border-crossing truck drivers will remain in place until at least Sept. 30, restricting unvaccinated foreign nationals from entering the country. Americans crossing the U.S.-Canada border must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, are subject to random arrival testing and are mandated to load data through the...
contagionlive.com

Pneumonic Plague in an Era of COVID-19

In an age of COVID-19, it is difficult for clinicians and public health officials to pivot and think about obscure infections like Pneumonic plague. However, a case of this plague occurred in Wyoming, and the local public health officials offer some insights into the clinical care of the patient as well as communicating with close contacts.
Medical News Today

Pfizer and BioNTech to test universal COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Pfizer and BioNTech announced a new clinical trial for universal COVID-19 vaccine candidates. They say the candidates will include T-cell enhancing shots and pan-coronavirus shots that “protect against the broader family of viruses and its mutations.”. A key challenge for the vaccine is whether or not it will be...
outbreaknewstoday.com

New antibody detection method for coronavirus that does not require a blood sample

Despite significant and stunning advances in vaccine technology, the COVID-19 global pandemic is not over. A key challenge in limiting the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is identifying infected individuals. Now, investigators from Japan have developed a new antibody-based method for the rapid and reliable detection of SARS-CoV-2 that does not require a blood sample.
Ars Technica

COVID was the leading cause of death in Americans aged 45-54 in 2021

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Americans between March 2020 and October 2021, accounting for one in every eight deaths. In that time frame, COVID-19 ranked in the top five causes of death for every age group of people older than 15 years. Between January and October 2021, the pandemic disease was the leading cause of death among people 45 to 54 years old.
BBC

Hospital trusts bring face masks back after Covid cases rise

Face masks have been reintroduced at some hospitals in Derbyshire after a spike in Covid patients. Mandatory face masks were dropped in non-clinical areas at the Royal Derby and Chesterfield hospitals last month. However, they have now been brought back by the two trusts that run the hospitals. There are...
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
Health Digest

If You're Looking To Get A COVID Booster, Should You Wait Until The Fall?

If you're due for another COVID-19 booster shot, you may be wondering whether you should get it now or wait until the fall when cases are predicted to surge again and a new vaccine is expected to become available. Unless you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, however, there is no reason to wait to get your second booster shot (via WebMD). In fact, experts recommend getting it right away, especially if you're immunocompromised. "There is a high level of community transmission right now, so it's better to get it as soon as you are eligible to allow time to build up antibodies," Hannah Newman, the director of infection prevention at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told WebMD.
MedicalXpress

Spectacular success of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines just a glimpse of their full potential

The "spectacular" success of mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine technology against SARS-CoV-2 provides "just a glimpse of their full potential", according to the authors of a Perspective published by the Medical Journal of Australia today. Ms Isabella Overmars, a research coordinator at Murdoch Children's Research Institute, and colleagues wrote that...
WebMD

Each COVID-19 Reinfection Increases Health Risks

July 7, 2022 – People who get reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19 have more health risks with each round of reinfection, a large national database study reveals. Researchers saw worse health effects during active infection, but some symptoms lasted as long as 6 months, suggesting a direct link between reinfection and long COVID.
