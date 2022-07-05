Islanders urged to test for Covid before visiting vulnerable as cases rise

If you're due for another COVID-19 booster shot, you may be wondering whether you should get it now or wait until the fall when cases are predicted to surge again and a new vaccine is expected to become available. Unless you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, however, there is no reason to wait to get your second booster shot (via WebMD). In fact, experts recommend getting it right away, especially if you're immunocompromised. "There is a high level of community transmission right now, so it's better to get it as soon as you are eligible to allow time to build up antibodies," Hannah Newman, the director of infection prevention at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told WebMD.

