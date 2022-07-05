ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, And More Celebrities Said The 4th Of July Should Be Canceled Due To A "Shortage Of Independence” For Women After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3skE_0gVHaCjD00

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , the 1973 landmark ruling that guaranteed people the right to abortions nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyqHC_0gVHaCjD00
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The ruling will make getting an abortion even more difficult in the US, allowing certain states the freedom to criminalize or severely restrict the medical procedure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cecL2_0gVHaCjD00
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

Since the ruling, many public figures have denounced the decision . And over the past few days, as millions of Americans came together to celebrate Independence Day, celebrities have used their platforms to put reproductive rights at the forefront, highlighting that people across the nation have been stripped of their freedom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3ZsW_0gVHaCjD00
Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Among the first to speak out was Jessica Chastain , who made a statement by sharing a photograph holding up two middle fingers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sute3_0gVHaCjD00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” she sarcastically captioned the image.

Happy “Independence” Day from me and my reproductive rights.

@jes_chastain 02:52 PM - 04 Jul 2022

Zooey Deschanel followed suit with a snap of herself wearing a shirt that read: “Pro Roe 1973.” She told her followers the look was perfect for when “you want to wish America a happy birthday, but also want her to do better” before going on to quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For when you want to wish America a happy birthday, but also want her to do better ⬇️ To quote RBG, “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself.”

@ZooeyDeschanel 08:27 PM - 04 Jul 2022

“To quote RBG, ‘The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself,’” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306YU3_0gVHaCjD00
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Katy Perry took aim at the SCOTUS ruling by making reference to her track “Firework,” which has become an unofficial anthem for Independence Day since it was released in 2010.

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh

@katyperry 09:44 AM - 04 Jul 2022

“‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh,” she tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aq4kE_0gVHaCjD00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Also taking to Twitter on Monday was Leslie Jones , who denounced the holiday by telling her followers in a short video message: “It’s hard for me to say happy 4th of July because it feels like we’re going back to slavery.”

I said what I said… #happybacktoslaveryday

@Lesdoggg 08:52 PM - 04 Jul 2022

“The 4th of July is supposed to stand for independence and how a country fought for freedom … but this ain’t the land of the free,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “You’ve taken away women’s rights, you’re trying to take away voters' rights. You’re not representing anything this holiday is supposed to be about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRf4E_0gVHaCjD00
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for ESSENCE

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner used their immense Instagram platforms to call for the holiday to be “canceled” entirely, resharing a post from Anita Elizabeth Bitton on their stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471heC_0gVHaCjD00
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of independence. Sincerely, Women,” the post read.

Instagram: @bitton

Other famous faces who supported the viral call for cancelation included Karlie Kloss, Candice Swanepoel, and Succession star J. Smith-Cameron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OQkG_0gVHaCjD00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Also on Instagram, Lizzo turned her rage into action, pledging to donate all the proceeds from her shapewear brand Yitty to abortion funds over the 4th of July weekend.

Instagram: @lizzobeeating

“Celebrate your body’s independence with us by giving back to organizations who are fighting on the front line for body autonomy,” the singer said in a short video shared to her account on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZYnB_0gVHaCjD00
Ndz / GC Images

Jameela Jamil got straight to the point on reproductive rights and wrote that it’s Independence Day “unless you have a uterus,” jokingly telling her followers not to have sex out of solidarity.

Instagram: @jameelajamil

Keeping it simple was Diane Kruger, who uploaded a text-only Instagram story that read: “Not much to celebrate America.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xt0a_0gVHaCjD00
instagram.com

And along with celebrating the holiday with a festive snap, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also made sure to remind her followers that reproductive freedoms are being sacrificed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGAje_0gVHaCjD00
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“While you are in between cocktails and hot dogs celebrating the 4th don’t forget Roe V Wade was overturned,” she wrote alongside a video of Jane Elliott. “Don’t let them take away ALL OF OUR RIGHTS,” she added.

Instagram: @lisarinna

As well as speaking out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade , many public figures also commented on the recent shooting in Highland Park , Illinois, where at least six people were killed at an Independence Day parade on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulZU4_0gVHaCjD00
Mark Borenstein / Getty Images

Parodying the lyrics to the national anthem, Amanda Gorman shared a new poem in which she questioned America’s freedom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bmxM_0gVHaCjD00
Alex Wong / Getty Images

“O say can we see, by the Gone’s early flight / What so loudly we failed at the mornlight’s past gleaming / Whose flawed stripes and strifed scars, through the perilous plight / Our wan hearts, we watched, stirred and valiantly screaming,” she began.

O say can we see, by the Gone’s early flight,What so loudly we failed at the mornlight’s past gleaming,Whose flawed stripes and strifed scars, through the perilous plight,Our wan hearts, we watched, stirred and valiantly screaming. (1/2)

@TheAmandaGorman 03:37 AM - 05 Jul 2022

“And the rifle’s dread glare, bullets bursting in air / Gave truth in our sight that our flag was not spared / O say does that scar-mangled banner yet save / Our land of the free and the home of the brave?” the poem concluded.

(2/2) And the rifle’s dread glare, bullets bursting in air,Gave truth in our sight that our flag was not spared.O say does that scar-mangled banner yet saveOur land of the free and the home of the brave?

@TheAmandaGorman 03:37 AM - 05 Jul 2022

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Announces Engagement: 'This Is the Time'

Sophie Simmons announced her engagement in a cute Instagram post on Thursday, which also marked her 30th birthday. In the black-and-white snap, Sophie's now-fiancé, James Henderson, holds her hand, showing off a diamond on her ring finger. " 'This is the time' 💍," she captioned the post, tagging the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jane Elliott
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Candice Swanepoel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Afp#Americans
The Guardian

Railway Children reboot: film explores black GI segregation in 40s Britain

As the world rallied against the Nazis during the second world war, white US military police wantonly attacked their own black servicemen in the Lancashire village of Bamber Ridge in 1943. It was this forgotten history that inspired producer Jemma Rodgers to create the story of Abe, a young black American soldier featured in The Railway Children Return.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
950
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy