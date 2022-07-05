Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, And More Celebrities Said The 4th Of July Should Be Canceled Due To A "Shortage Of Independence” For Women After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , the 1973 landmark ruling that guaranteed people the right to abortions nationwide.

The ruling will make getting an abortion even more difficult in the US, allowing certain states the freedom to criminalize or severely restrict the medical procedure.

Since the ruling, many public figures have denounced the decision . And over the past few days, as millions of Americans came together to celebrate Independence Day, celebrities have used their platforms to put reproductive rights at the forefront, highlighting that people across the nation have been stripped of their freedom.

Among the first to speak out was Jessica Chastain , who made a statement by sharing a photograph holding up two middle fingers.

“Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” she sarcastically captioned the image.

Zooey Deschanel followed suit with a snap of herself wearing a shirt that read: “Pro Roe 1973.” She told her followers the look was perfect for when “you want to wish America a happy birthday, but also want her to do better” before going on to quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“To quote RBG, ‘The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself,’” she wrote.

Katy Perry took aim at the SCOTUS ruling by making reference to her track “Firework,” which has become an unofficial anthem for Independence Day since it was released in 2010.

“‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh,” she tweeted.

Also taking to Twitter on Monday was Leslie Jones , who denounced the holiday by telling her followers in a short video message: “It’s hard for me to say happy 4th of July because it feels like we’re going back to slavery.”

“The 4th of July is supposed to stand for independence and how a country fought for freedom … but this ain’t the land of the free,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “You’ve taken away women’s rights, you’re trying to take away voters' rights. You’re not representing anything this holiday is supposed to be about.”

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner used their immense Instagram platforms to call for the holiday to be “canceled” entirely, resharing a post from Anita Elizabeth Bitton on their stories.

“4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of independence. Sincerely, Women,” the post read.

Other famous faces who supported the viral call for cancelation included Karlie Kloss, Candice Swanepoel, and Succession star J. Smith-Cameron.

Also on Instagram, Lizzo turned her rage into action, pledging to donate all the proceeds from her shapewear brand Yitty to abortion funds over the 4th of July weekend.

“Celebrate your body’s independence with us by giving back to organizations who are fighting on the front line for body autonomy,” the singer said in a short video shared to her account on Sunday.

Jameela Jamil got straight to the point on reproductive rights and wrote that it’s Independence Day “unless you have a uterus,” jokingly telling her followers not to have sex out of solidarity.

Keeping it simple was Diane Kruger, who uploaded a text-only Instagram story that read: “Not much to celebrate America.”

And along with celebrating the holiday with a festive snap, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also made sure to remind her followers that reproductive freedoms are being sacrificed.

“While you are in between cocktails and hot dogs celebrating the 4th don’t forget Roe V Wade was overturned,” she wrote alongside a video of Jane Elliott. “Don’t let them take away ALL OF OUR RIGHTS,” she added.

As well as speaking out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade , many public figures also commented on the recent shooting in Highland Park , Illinois, where at least six people were killed at an Independence Day parade on Monday.

Parodying the lyrics to the national anthem, Amanda Gorman shared a new poem in which she questioned America’s freedom.

“O say can we see, by the Gone’s early flight / What so loudly we failed at the mornlight’s past gleaming / Whose flawed stripes and strifed scars, through the perilous plight / Our wan hearts, we watched, stirred and valiantly screaming,” she began.

“And the rifle’s dread glare, bullets bursting in air / Gave truth in our sight that our flag was not spared / O say does that scar-mangled banner yet save / Our land of the free and the home of the brave?” the poem concluded.

