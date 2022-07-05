ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City health department says mask up

By AMANDA EISENBERG, SHANNON YOUNG
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Good morning and welcome to this week’s New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. We hope everyone had a great long...

WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
Williams expresses gratitude for vote for NY governor

A day after resoundingly losing his bid to unseat incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary, Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams has expressed gratitude to voters, saying that he cannot thank them enough for “this privilege to be your voice and vessel for change through public service.”
Attorney General James Recoups $122,000 for Consumers Charged for Expedited COVID-19 Tests That Were Late

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office recovered more than $122,000 for more than 690 consumers in New York City who paid for expedited COVID-19 tests but received their results later than the promised 24-hour timeframe. After the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) issued a warning letter to Clear 19 Rapid Testing LLC (Clear 19) to stop misrepresenting turnaround times for COVID-19 results, Clear 19 refunded hundreds of consumers who received their results more than two hours after the promised time. The company also amended their advertising to accurately describe turnaround times.
Eric Adams wants New York to learn to live with COVID. The city scrapped its guide map for how to do that.

Last week, the New York City Department of Health removed its color-coded COVID-19 alert system from its website, leaving a notice of plans to reevaluate the system. This week, the seven-day positivity rate in New York City crossed 14%, as the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron variant accounts for an increasing share of the city’s reported COVID-19 cases.
CBS New York

NYC reports highest COVID positivity rate since January

NEW YORK -- New York City health officials say the COVID positivity rate has surged to 14%, which is the highest level since January. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the rise in the rate Thursday and why the city is not using its COVID alert system. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsAVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times"A new variant, new variants, are finding their way into the city. And as they come about, we continue to pivot and shift," the mayor said. "The color-coded system was not fitting the new wave and the new variant, as COVID continued to shift."Adams said the city is in a stable place when it comes to the coronavirus and he is monitoring hospital capacities and deaths. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NYC quietly changes COVID risk assessment tools

As COVID-19 cases begin to again see a rise in New York City, the city’s health department has quietly changed the way it presents data on the virus to the public, no longer showing whether cases are on the rise, in decline or holding stable. The New York City...
Gothamist.com

NYC schools are facing larger cuts than Adams administration detailed

New York City public schools are facing larger enrollment-based cuts this summer compared to what Adams administration officials originally announced in February — and more than what was outlined in the city budget that passed last month. Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary budget included $375 million in cuts because of...
CBS New York

COVID cases rising in NYC; BA.5 becomes dominant subvariant

NEW YORK - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominating the United States.In New York City, meanwhile, new COVID cases are on the rise.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsParts of Queens have positivity rates over 24%.Citywide transmission rates are back at the highest levels we've seen since May.
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Dianne Morales on what went wrong in her mayoral campaign

Just over a year ago, my campaign for mayor of New York City made history when we qualified for matching funds. The momentum of a candidate who wasn’t considered “viable” was undeniable. What would happen in the ensuing weeks would go on to become the focus of discussions about the race, quickly overshadowing any whiff of possibility of defeating political machines, or of even giving them a real run for their money.
Reason.com

After a SCOTUS Rebuke, New York Imposes Oppressive New Restrictions on the Right To Bear Arms

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul last week signed legislation that supposedly complies with the Supreme Court's recent ruling against her state's restrictions on carrying guns in public. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, decided on June 23, the Court said New York's "proper cause" requirement for carry permits violated the Second Amendment. New York's law, the majority noted, gave local officials broad discretion to reject applications, transforming "the right of the people to keep and bear arms" into a privilege for the few.
DCist

After Two Failed Attempts, D.C. Council Passes Law To Make Homelessness A Protected Class

This story was produced by Street Sense Media. At 18, John Alley left Puerto Rico with a dog, an accordion and the clothes on his back, looking for a fresh start from the island he had called home. Alley first went to New York City, but without connections and nowhere to stay when he arrived, he experienced homelessness there for many years. Twenty years later, Alley, now a Street Sense Media vendor, is still housing insecure, and has been vocal about the discrimination he experienced while unhoused in D.C.
