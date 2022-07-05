ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

A busy weekend for roads and airports

By DANIELLE MUOIO DUNN, JANAKI CHADHA
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Welcome back, everyone. We hope you beat the traffic this July 4th holiday weekend, but odds are some of you hit snags. Despite record gas prices and high inflation, people want to get out and about. AAA predicted 47.9 million people would travel at least 50 miles this weekend, just shy...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Women destroy New York restaurant in dispute over sauce, report says

Three women in New York have been reportedly arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after destroying a local restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision.Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4 am on July 4.Now, Pearl Ozoria of Manhattan and Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson of Brooklyn are all facing criminal charges. According to Univision, the three women destroyed computers, a cash register, and other items inside the restaurant. At least one worker reportedly went to the hospital to treat their injuries following the rampage. The Bowery Buggie reported that Bel Fries courted controversy in the midst of its opening in July 2020 by throwing a large party while New York City was still in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown. Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Public pensions feel Wall Street hit

— Public pension funds have lost tens of billions amid the stock market slide of 2022. — Last week the House advanced a spending measure that would allow the NLRB to create an online voting platform. — The EEOC is taking on Hobby Lobby over the termination of a employee...
LABOR ISSUES
POLITICO

New gun laws, but for how long?

Gov. Phil Murphy signed seven new gun laws yesterday before flying to his Italian villa. But while New Jersey is adding firearm redistricts, the real question is how many of those — and New Jersey’s many other gun ownership regulations — survive the courts. Last week, the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy